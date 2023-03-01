Housing is in short supply across California and especially here on the Coastside. A guest editorial by Steve Hyman, a local Realtor and regular columnist in the Review (Review, Feb. 15), put the blame for the local housing shortage exactly where it belongs: the result of the anti-growth politics of this community. Hyman points out that there is plenty of buildable property within the urban boundary, but zoning rules, growth restrictions, and a purposely burdensome process to obtain development permits have all combined to create a housing shortage.
In 1991, Half Moon Bay passed an ordinance, Measure A, that limited housing growth to 3 percent per year. In 1998 that limit was further reduced to 1 percent with a new ordinance, Measure D. That it has worked is beyond doubt.
Between 2001 and 2021 California’s population grew by 14 percent, even the population of San Mateo, one of the most expensive counties in the country, grew in population by 5 percent. Coastside real estate is below the average cost for comparable residential areas within San Mateo County, but here the population actually shrank by 1 percent. We have created unsurmountable barriers to the kind of housing we actually need to build.
That shrinkage was not because no new houses were built here. The 1 percent limit has been satisfied regularly for these two decades, but the houses built are large and expensive. Few young couples starting a family can afford to live here. Houses purchased as occasional vacation homes and short-term rentals have increased the shortage.
Today teachers, once members of the home-owning middle class, cannot afford a house here. Our shrinking population can be seen in falling school enrollments. We are not building the mid-market housing we need: smaller homes, condos, and rentals for first-time buyers and people transitioning into retirement. We have a growing population of people living in RVs or crowded into the few affordable rental units still available.
Building rent-subsidized housing is a rational response to the growing problem most recently revealed by the discovery of the squalid Third World condition the farmworkers, victims of our recent national news-making mass murder event, have been forced to endure. But building concentrated housing for those who do not earn enough to pay market rents solves one problem by creating another, pocket concentrations of the poor, further segregating us by wealth in addition to all the other ways we segregate ourselves. This breeds fear and misunderstanding, not social integration.
Our housing policies are a formula for political and economic disaster. Not just teachers and farmworkers are unable to live here, neither can new recruits working in the tech industries that have made this region of the U.S. an economic success. Our housing crisis, created by an attitude favoring no growth, is killing the economic future of the region.
We need a change in the zeitgeist from no-growth to smart-growth, not more growth. We are building at a rate equal to the population growth, but we are not building the kind of housing needed. Our policies are the problem. Streamlining the permit process, adding a time limit, and de-weaponizing CEQA would help. Making the mix of housing we need from affordable to mid-range-market-priced housing requires building it. To do that we need to revise our zoning rules and demand action to fix these problems by the people we elect to office.
Changing the rules is the point of political action; demanding solutions from the people we elect is the way to achieve policy goals. The economic future of the region depends on ending the housing crisis. If we fail to do this, the future will be bleak. We will lose the advantages that have made this place special.
Jim Larimer lives in Mirmar.
Jim,
some of the points could be changed pretty quickly, especially housing for teacheers.
Cabrillo School District owns a big chinck of land in the northern part of El Granada. I don't understand why the school district never tried developing this for teacher housing. I know I've written about this for decades and even suggested setting up a model like Stanford has where the district would own the land and sell only the homes to teachers keeping prices down.
Farm labor housing is a different situation and frankly one I'm not that well versed in. But if the farmers have to build housing that meets current building codes plus most likely its own septic system, I could see this being economically unfeasible for them. That means no change there or turning a blind eye to what already exists.
