It was almost exactly a year ago that the city of Half Moon Bay came within one vote of altering the oversight of our police force by establishing a management structure to prevent the copious failures of transparency from the Sheriff’s Office in the recent past. The triggering event for this effort was the death of Sandra Harmon at the hands of a county deputy and the consequent lack of accountability, transparency and basic factual honesty on the part of the Sheriff’s Office.
The complete failure of Mayor Debbie Ruddock, Vice Mayor Deborah Penrose and Councilmember Robert Brownstone to pursue the truth in the Harmon matter by enforcing the then in-effect contract between the City and the Sheriff’s Office ensured that there would continue to be zero accountability or practical oversight on behalf of the people they ostensibly serve. Recent commentary here in the Review from members of the public like Bill Balson asserting that everything is just great with the Sheriff’s Office further distracts from the very real harms that the current arrangement facilitates.
All of which brings us to this past Sunday, when probably 50 local families; including parents, grandparents, kids and dogs were all placed at risk, and were allowed to remain at risk due to the presence of an unsanctioned “cars and coffee” type meet and an impotent set of Sheriff’s Officers who did nothing to facilitate or insure the safety of the public, despite being asked to do so. (For an idea of how this frequently ends, search YouTube for ”Cars and Coffee” and enjoy the hundreds of hours of sometimes fatal mayhem that ensues from events like these.)
The families were enjoying kids hockey games for the North Coast Hockey League on the outdoor rink next to Louis Foster Drive on the HMBHS property. At approximately 1 p.m. roughly 150+ muscle cars began streaming up Louis Foster Drive, right past where children and parents were trying to cross the road between the rink and the lower parking lot. Numerous cars were observed doing burnouts and passing in the opposite lane of travel at high speed, risking a head-on collision and placing the safety of the public at significant risk.
A concerned parent walked to the top of the parking lot to ask for help from the deputies who had arrived, but when he asked for help the flip response was “What do you want me to do about it?”. (The video from the deputy’s Body Worn Camera has already been requested from the Sheriff’s Office.)
Absolutely flabbergasted at the impotent and aggressive response, this local parent later put himself at risk to stop departing cars doing burnouts by physically placing his body in front of the oncoming cars to force them to stop, simply so kids and their families could cross the street to return to their cars safely. He had to do this because the Sheriff’s deputies who were present appeared to have no interest in protecting the safety of the public.
In addition to these failures, multiple witnesses reported seeing a Sheriff’s cruiser sitting at the stop sign at the bottom of the hill while a Mustang turned right onto Louis Foster Drive and did a burnout before racing away. The deputy sat there, doing nothing, despite the presence of small children just 25 or less feet away from the onrushing and barely under control 4,000-pound vehicle.
You can thank the three councilmembers named above for both the attitude of the deputies and our complete inability as a city to do anything about it. Undoubtedly you can thank them too for the limp response we will almost certainly get from the Sheriff’s Office.
Councilmembers Harvey Rarback and Joaquin Jimenez knew this when they wrote the Jimenez-Rarback Report a year ago, because they know many of the people who have been harmed by the ineffective, antiquated and prejudicial policies of the Sheriff’s Office. What they need to help them make necessary changes are three new people on our City Council who recognize the magnitude of this issue, and who have the courage to stand on improving the lives of everyone in our community.
Whether you believe it was fate, fortune or God that prevented a tragedy from happening Sunday at the local hockey rink one thing is absolutely clear: instead of intervening to protect the safety interests of the public, the Sheriff’s Office and the deputies present stood idly by and thus tacitly supported the continuation of physically dangerous activities in close proximity to dozens of children.
The way we fix this is simple: Get involved, show up, and vote in November for new councilmembers who will have the spine and the desire to protect not their treasured relationships with other locally powerful politicians but instead the needs of the community they serve.
David Eblovi lives in Half Moon Bay.
