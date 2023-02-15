Jan. 23 will forever be seared into the memory of the Coastside. The tragic shootings that day were the worst in the history of San Mateo County, leaving seven dead and one severely injured. Proportionally to the population in terms of lives lost, it was to the coast what 9/11 was to New York City. And with our close-knit, small community, everyone here is one or two degrees of separation from those victims and their families.
While we grieve, what else can we do? Let me suggest four concrete areas for continued action:
▸ Keep up the donations. In the two weeks following the shootings, over $500,000 has been raised in donations to support the families. Over 3,000 individuals (mostly from San Mateo County) have donated an average of $150 in support, as well as many in-kind gifts. Many businesses have donated, including Rebyl Food, FishWifeSweets, Kris Nations, Ocean Blue Vault, Dad’s Luncheonette, Old Princeton Landing, Sam’s Chowder House and the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. Several Coastside nonprofits, from I.D.E.S to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside, have stepped up to offer support for Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, Coastside Hope and others providing direct services. The city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County have been instrumental in providing housing and financial support. Other resources are available via the state from its Victims Compensation Program.
But more financial support is critical for victims’ longer-term needs, which is why the city has created the Coastside Victims Fund in partnership with the San Mateo Credit Union Community Foundation and the Mavericks Community Foundation. Family members of the deceased, those injured, and those who witnessed the shootings or were displaced as a result are eligible to receive grants.
As with natural disasters, the needs don’t go away when the out-of-town media moves on. While immediate response and stabilization is essential, community-led rebuilding and ongoing preparedness and education in order to mitigate future catastrophe takes longer and can be more expensive and will require public dollars, in addition to philanthropy.
▸ Demand stronger gun safety. California has some of the strongest gun safety regulations and they work. California has the seventh-lowest gun death per capita in the country — 40 percent lower than Texas or Florida, for example — but more is needed. The recently announced package from Gov. Newsom is a start, but federal action is necessary. Reinstating the assault weapon ban from 1994 that expired in 2004 would be a good start.
▸ Support expanded mental health services. Even before COVID, let alone the events of Jan. 23, there was a huge shortage of mental health professionals relative to the need. Estimates vary, with a minimum of 200,000 short in the U.S., meaning we likely need at least a dozen more on the coast. After a tragedy like the one we experienced on Jan. 23, the needs are even more acute among farmworkers and their families, children and first responders.
▸ Help our farmworkers. Over 100 farms employ roughly 1,000 farmworkers on the coast. Most of them are small family-run farms that treat their workforce like families. And yet, many live in substandard housing. We must have an immediate (and annually updated) census of that population. As the county committed to zero homelessness by the end of this year, we must commit to house all of our farmworkers adequately. We must quickly build at Kelly Avenue, Stone Pine and Moss Beach as well as add many more ADUs. We also need to be creative and expansive on how we meet the need including models like Project Homekey. And we must not accept farms that mistreat workers. Like organic product labeling, we should consider starting a “farmworker friendly” certification labeling to ensure that consumers know who they are buying from. Acceptable wages, benefits, including sick leave, safe working and living conditions, and worker voice, should be a minimum standard.
Mass tragedies can leave us feeling depressed and powerless. We are not. We must rise to this moment and be #HMBStrong.
Lenny Mendonca is a Moss Beach resident, Coastside business owner, former chief economic and business adviser to California's governer and a founding partner of the Coastside News Group, which owns the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune.
