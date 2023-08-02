Big Wave just received a $12.5 million loan to start construction of the living center for the developmentally disabled members of our community. This element of the Big Wave project will be paid for entirely by residents’ families. It is a privately funded project and therefore not eligible for California’s Section 8 housing subsidies.
To enable the living center’s long-term financial viability the original proposal included using the profits generated by an adjoining commercial project to subsidize the living center. The commercial project would also provide work opportunities for the developmentally disabled residents living next door.
The commercial project is still awaiting permit approval despite more than 20 years of reviews, revisions and over $4 million in studies and installed public infrastructure, including water and sewer lines, all paid for from private funds.
The business model for this dual-purpose project has been changed by decades of opposition. Those opposed argue that Big Wave would tax existing public infrastructure, would pose an unacceptable environmental risk and become a public tax burden. None of the several expert studies of environmental risks have found them. The infrastructure improvements already made by Big Wave benefit more people today than will be served by Big Wave in the future.
Midcoast Community Councilmember Gregg Dieguez states in an essay published on Coastsidebuzz.com in 2021 that the long-term costs of the living center will eventually become a publicly funded burden on residents. He wrote, “… I don’t view that as equitable.” This is a conjecture not based on evidence.
Is there a community responsibility to provide services for developmentally disabled members of our community? Dieguez was saying “no” to Big Wave. This is perhaps a statement based on American exceptionalism, that we Americans are all rugged individuals who take care of ourselves. The rationale behind California’s Section 8, offering low rents to the poor, is undoubtedly a different take on American idealism.
There are many publicly supported services that we consider to be a public obligation. For example, ambulance services, roads, libraries, public schools, law enforcement, water and sewers. These benefit everyone.
In a separate discussion of the intertie pipeline, the subject for an ongoing legal battle within our community, Dieguez argues that individuals who do not directly benefit from the SAM intertie pipeline should nonetheless pay to maintain and upgrade it. Half Moon Bay City Councilmember Harvey Rarback uses the same rationale Dieguez used in opposing Big Wave to say that only those individuals in this coastal community whose wastewater flows through the intertie lines should pay for it.
We can agree with Dieguez regarding sewer costs and the need to pay them collectively. Sewer system infrastructure is a long-term investment in public health, environmental safety, and paid for over decades by past, present and future users. Housing subsidies for the poor are an indirect benefit for every community member, a public investment that reduces homelessness. Subsidized rents, California’s Section 8 laws, are an example of publicly funded charity without a direct benefit for everyone paying for it.
Charity is an example of the values of the benefactor regardless of the needs of those who receive it. The outcome for Big Wave is a statement of our collective values as a community. Big Wave has become our local example of the NIMBY mantra: “Anywhere but not near me.”
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
(2) comments
Nope. Nope. And, Nope.
Nice (and entirely disingenuous) of the author to completely ignore the gi-normous size of the associated development, once office space, once industrial / flex, now--who knows what, all predicated on "Do it for the children" Sure, construct a facility for 50 or so developmentally challenged, but do not force hundreds of thousands of square feet of for-profit development upon the community and call those who oppose it heartless.
Don’t worry about it Jon. According to Professor of Economics Larimer, there is no way to fund the Wellness Center without the revenue from the business park that won’t ever be built because there is far too much empty business property.
Right Professor?
