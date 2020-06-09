Five miles from my Midwest childhood home, two new houses under construction burned down in the middle of the night. The fire department called it arson.
The homes were the first of a new subdivision that the community did not want. There had been protests at City Council. Eventually, the townspeople voted for a tax increase to take the entire subdivision by eminent domain so it could be turned into a park.
Was the arson misguided environmental terrorism? Was the community lacking open space? Was there an endangered butterfly to protect? None of the above.
In 1959, a real estate developer — after obtaining building permits — announced that 25 percent of the homes in his subdivision would be sold at market rate prices to “financially qualified Negroes.”
In reaction, the townspeople suddenly discovered an interest in more open space and higher taxes. They formed a residence association to fight the project. The voters eventually decided the matter. By a 2-1 margin, they voted for the city to take the project for a park, which it is to this day.
After Thursday’s Coastside Black Lives Matter protest, I thought about that town. I decided to check what was happening in my old stomping grounds. What I found surprised me. The day before, local residents had held a Black Lives Matter protest at the town’s busiest intersection. It was about the same size and composition of people as the Coastside protest. Two protests, 2,000 miles apart but also similar to hundreds of other protests in hundreds of other small towns across the country.
Something is happening. We all feel it. This has been a terrible year and it hasn’t been getting better the past two weeks. We have a sense that our world, our country, is spiraling out of control. It’s unnerving. I think there is a feeling that “enough is enough.”
That’s what 1968 felt like to me as a teenager. Except 1968 was worse, much worse. Yet, somehow the country eventually healed and moved forward with progress; albeit slow and unfinished progress.
So, what do we do now as individuals? A commentator on Nextdoor suggested that we work on being the best person we can be to all others. Then “turn off the TV” and ignore what is happening in the world. She is half right.
I recall a slogan from 1968: “If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.” Indeed, today we are being asked to reflect on our own attitudes and unconscious biases. So, part of the solution is to pause, listen and reflect.
Another slogan of 1968: “Turn on, tune in, drop out.” It was the hippy habit of self-medicating and withdrawing from the world’s chaos into one’s own head. That was part of the problem.
Hannah Arendt was a 20th century political philosopher who studied totalitarianism and attended the trial of Adolph Eichmann, the architect of the Holocaust. She concluded that “evil happens when the good people remain silent.”
So, don’t remain silent. However, we don’t need to shout and yell at each other. That’s what happened in the 1960s.
We can witness. We can speak softly. We can listen.
Gordon Lewin and his wife live in El Granada.
