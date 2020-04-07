Right now, I am wondering who I can trust in the government.
I do not trust Trump, which is not good since he is the president, but I do like his optimism and his desire to reopen economic activity quickly.
I mostly trust Governor Newsom, especially since I saw him speak in person twice, but am not confident that he has a plan to deal with the social and economic aspects of this crisis.
The medical experts are trustworthy when it come to the disease, but do not seem to understand politics and human nature. Just telling people to stay home is not a long-term solution!
Do I trust the people in my community?
How about the general populace?
I definitely trust my family, so at least there is that.
I believe most people are inherently good and have good intentions, but no one seems to know what to do and humans have a tendency to make poor decisions when panicked.
Right now it seems we are all panicked. The only other time I saw people this panicked was right after 9/11, but the danger is far more real this time.
Humans are not the only animals that are dangerous when panicked. It is the scared dog that bites; the scared cat that scratches; the scared horse that spooks, bolts, kicks, rears, strikes… you get the picture. Only though gaining their trust do horses become the (mostly) pleasant, empathetic creatures we know and love.
Humans are really not all that different. When mustangs are caught in the wild; gelded, branded, and shoved into a trailer; and then shipped to a new farm somewhere, they are terrified. It takes years of careful handling to get them even marginally trusting of humans.
Right now we are all mustangs. We are terrified, panicked, living in a new reality we did not expect nor agree to be put into. We are in need of loving, gentle reassurance—from six-feet away, that is—to make us feel secure in this scary new world.
Davis Finch is an adult with autism. He has been a valuable resource for Square Peg Foundation for many years, and lives on the Coastside with his family and his dog Posey. This piece originally appeared on the Square Peg website and is reprinted with permission.
That is such a lovely writing with so much compassion and truth! Thank you so much for sharing your thoughts!
