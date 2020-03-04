I awoke on Nov. 8, 2016, full of optimism and excitement that the presidential election that day would yield the first woman elected president of the United States. My partner and I had signed up to be election materials couriers for San Mateo County, and we looked forward to shepherding ballots in our ancient SUV over the hill, delivering them to elections workers, and going home proud and excited.
The excitement began to wane as the results began to come in. By the time we buckled up and began our rounds, profound disappointment had set in. We arrived at the Granada Sanitary District office, where my mother was working as poll inspector, just as the polls closed. We stood by, letting the final voters cast their votes, then waited for my mother’s crew to disassemble the booths and prepare the boxes. Respecting the neutral space, nobody spoke about the likely outcome.
We packed up and headed to El Granada Elementary School to pick up materials there, then started the dark, winding drive over the hill, laden with completed ballots and guessing that although a majority of them probably reflected our own hopes, they would not change the outcome of the election. We lined up on Tower Road behind other citizen couriers and waited our turn for county elections workers to take our boxes and booths, and then turned around and drove home.
Our hearts were heavy, but we knew we had played an important part in our democratic process.
Although our elections system is not perfect and ensuring the rights of all voters requires unwavering vigilance, voting is the most important thing we do as Americans. As young children, my siblings and I accompanied our mother to the voting booth. She instilled in us early that it was not just our right to vote but our obligation. The day I turned 18, I registered to vote.
I love everything about voting: going to the polling place with my completed sample ballot; greeting the poll workers, some chipper, others officious; signing my name in the book; being handed the ballot; entering the booth and casting my ballot on that funky machine; and being handed the little receipt strip. I especially love the sticker. I love that there are elementary school children looking out the windows and seeing grown-ups streaming in and out of their school to vote. I imagine they are looking forward to voting too someday. I also love encouraging my staff to come in late or leave early on Election Day in order to exercise their right to vote.
But how we vote has changed. Tuesday’s primary election was San Mateo County’s fourth election — and first presidential primary — conducted under the California Voter’s Choice Act. Vote Centers, which offer voter registration and voter assistance as well as ballot boxes, have replaced traditional polling places. Each registered voter received a Vote by Mail ballot, which could be mailed or dropped in any ballot box. This makes voting more accessible to more people, which is long overdue. But I do lament the loss of neighborhood polling places.
Witnessing the expression of a common purpose and often conflicting preferences is essential to a healthy democracy. Voting together demonstrates that ordinary people pick the leaders and drive the establishment or repeal of our nation’s laws. Not voting together risks diluting our recognition of our collective responsibility.
I want to see your face and know that although we may have different opinions, the one absolute we agree upon is that exercising our right to vote is power.
Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada. Her first polling place on the Coastside was the Heckmans’ garage.
