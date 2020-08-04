Driving south on Highway 1 past Medio Avenue recently, I saw two teenage boys riding their bicycles northbound on the southbound shoulder. They swerved onto Medio around a car stopped at the stop sign. Then I recognized an older man on his bike, also riding north on the southbound shoulder, as a fellow I often see on the Coastal Trail. Behind him, a couple pedestrians ambled onto the highway shoulder, looking a little lost.
That was the day the county closed the Coastal Trail bridge that connects Medio Avenue to Mirada Road after a structural engineer said it needed to be closed immediately. A new bridge is well into the planning stages, but will not be ready for some time. Meanwhile, trail users are forced onto Highway 1.
“The steel is delaminating, peeling like bark, and portions of the concrete are coming off,” Jim Porter, director of Public Works for county, told me. He said once the engineer deemed it unsafe, he had no choice. “God forbid that thing collapse after being told (to close it immediately). I couldn’t live with myself. When the public safety is involved you can’t take chances.”
Ah, but there’s the rub. Closing the bridge without already having safe detour in place is taking a tremendous chance on the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, babes in strollers, dogs on leash and countless other Coastal Trail users by sending them out onto Highway 1, where cars whiz past and visibility is poor. Three years ago, one man was killed on his bicycle, and within the five or so years prior to that at least two others were also hit by cars (one of which I happened upon) at the spot.
Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nesbit said he was shocked when he heard the bridge had closed. The county had not given notice to the city.
“Once a (structural) engineer put it in a report, they had to close it. I get that,” said Nesbit. But he added that it didn’t make sense to move that pedestrian and bike traffic onto the shoulder of Highway 1 without further safety protections. “That’s just nuts,” he said.
When I went out to look at the rusting bridge the other day, I met Eli Hall, of Half Moon Bay, who was also checking it out. The question of safety was topmost in his mind as well. “In acting to minimize the risk to the public and itself to litigation, the county has created a very real and immediate danger to pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.
Porter said he reached out to Caltrans when he had to close the bridge to request a safe detour and that Caltrans denied the request. He contacted San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley’s office and began to elevate the request.
The good news is that Porter was able to arrange a meeting between Horsley and Caltrans for Aug. 17 and Nesbit has also been invited. Porter hopes to get Caltrans to install a formal, protected bike/pedestrian lane this month. It would probably mean shifting the southbound lane to the location of the two-way turn lane and setting up K-rails to protect the detour.
Nesbit plans to ride herd on this thing. “It’s dangerous. I know that spot well. I’m an avid cyclist and I don’t like what I see. I’m right there. It’s not safe. It’s on a curve, at a pinch point at the bridge. This is not good,” he said. “I’m going to continue to do everything I can.”
Let’s just hope all of these agencies can get their various problems sorted out and a safe detour set up before someone else gets hurt or killed. Meanwhile, Coastal Trail users and Highway 1 motorists, please take extra care.
Katie Sanborn, of El Granada, an avid road cyclist for 40-plus years, hung up her road bike after Edward Wade was killed on Highway 1 near Medio Avenue on April 29, 2017.
Poor Bob. No one can ever spell his last name right.
