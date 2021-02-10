Whenever I go to the store to buy some shampoo or a hairbrush, I always look at the prices. Doesn’t everyone? My favorite shampoo costs about $15, which I think is a pretty reasonable price.
Once, I couldn’t find my favorite brand and just used the first bottle of shampoo I saw. It cost $8. I looked at the ingredients and saw they were almost exactly the same as my regular, more expensive shampoo. My shampoo is for women and promises soft hair. That shampoo just said it was for men. This didn’t seem fair to me at all. I decided to research this and found a name for unfair cost. It was called the “pink tax.”
Have you heard of the pink tax before? It’s not very well known. The direct definition is “a gender-based price discrimination that is sometimes but not always a tax for pink items.” Anything that is aimed at women costs a little bit more. Industries try to make more money by advertising items for women such as “softer hair” or “smoother skin.” Meanwhile they use the same ingredients as men’s products. For something as simple as razors, women pay an average of 11 percent more than men.
This tax not only affects women but also girls. From the same seller, a pink unicorn helmet costs $13 more than a blue shark one. One of the worst things about this unfair tax is that many women don’t even realize they are paying extra!
Sometimes, the companies that tax products for women and girls try so hard to make a bit of extra money that they tax things that are a feminine color, such as pink or purple. Body wash in a pink bottle costs an average of 30 cents more than a men’s gray bottle with more product in it!
Many companies use fragrance in women’s products that are more feminine, and also just randomly happen to cost more. What a coincidence that rose petal fragrance costs more than redwood fragrance. Dry cleaners are another place women will pay more for the same service. Men’s shirts cost an average of $2.86 for dry cleaning and women’s cost $4.95. But a women’s shirt doesn’t require any different cleaning than a men’s shirt.
It is very wrong that big industries see it as OK to profit off of
half the population. I see it as
unfair and cruel. Thankfully,
there are brands that fight the
pink tax, and always have their products fairly priced. Also, some states such as Nevada, New York, Florida, Connecticut and Illinois have tax-exempt female hygiene products. Unfortunately, California still hasn’t eliminated all of the pink tax. The pink tax is still very real in California, but it shouldn’t be.
One of the most unfortunate things about this topic is that this is normalized and hidden. I bet that many have never even heard of the pink tax. I used to think that women’s products just cost more.
Why should I have to pay more for a pink toothbrush than a blue toothbrush? Why should dolls cost more than toy cars? Why should pink and purple objects cost more than blue or grey ones?
Gender-based discrimination has to stop.
Lara Hollblad-Fadiman is a seventh-grade student at Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay.
Ever heard of the blue tax?
Ladies night comes to mind but you are too young to know or appreciate that.
Don't buy into the hype. Ignore the packaging. Buy generic. Don't be a tool. Buy blue products when they cost less than pink ones. Don't buy products pushed by high priced female role models. That's the ticket.
Ever hear of code pink? Those ladies rocked and they were right.
Welcome to the World of Marketing
You are aware that similar products are priced differently. This is a valuable insight which will serve you well throughout your lifetime. From a budgeting perspective, you may, from this point forward, save money by choosing the item which provides the benefits you desire at the least cost.
But hold on...not everything in the world is as simple as shampoo. What about fruit? Fruit is graded by the producer and the produce marketer based on size, color, ripeness and taste (I am sure there are others). These are, for the most part, OBJECTIVE criteria. You will pay more for the best looking, best tasting fruit. Nobody would argue with that...as it is your choice.
Other methods of reaching a purchase decision exist. You may chose to buy a clothing item which is the same as your friends. In doing so, you are reinforcing your solidarity with your group. They smile at you, you feel good. This type of result is hard to measure...because the degree to which you desire to identify with your group isn't exactly the same as one of your other friends in that group. People vary. Situations vary. Imagine we are talking about very expensive tennis shoes. The question is: How much is it worth to you to continue to “belong” in your group? (See “Peer Pressure”)
Now we are back to shampoo. The chemicals are the same. But the marketers have promoted their product as one which provide some hard-to-define benefit to you, the purchaser. Shinier hair. Increased beauty. Increased “attractiveness” (ask your mother). Their persuasion extends to the packaging too...as you have noted. Marketing to such SUBJECTIVE criteria allows manufacturers to sell their good at a higher price. Which leads to a better bottom line. And so, you will not be surprised, that it all comes down to money. Money SOME are willing to pay for ethereal benefits which they hope will make them feel better about themselves...or others better about them (the purchaser).
Consumers in a marketplace do have the power to stop buying overpriced items. When overpriced item sales slow, their price may be expected to drop (the rationale of Supply and Demand). You may wish to draw your friend's attention to such situations so that they too may benefit from your insights. Look up “Consumer Advocacy” and see if this is a field/profession you eventually might find interesting.
