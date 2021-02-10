  1. Home
Whenever I go to the store to buy some shampoo or a hairbrush, I always look at the prices. Doesn’t everyone? My favorite shampoo costs about $15, which I think is a pretty reasonable price.

Once, I couldn’t find my favorite brand and just used the first bottle of shampoo I saw. It cost $8. I looked at the ingredients and saw they were almost exactly the same as my regular, more expensive shampoo. My shampoo is for women and promises soft hair. That shampoo just said it was for men. This didn’t seem fair to me at all. I decided to research this and found a name for unfair cost. It was called the “pink tax.”

Have you heard of the pink tax before? It’s not very well known. The direct definition is “a gender-based price discrimination that is sometimes but not always a tax for pink items.” Anything that is aimed at women costs a little bit more. Industries try to make more money by advertising items for women such as “softer hair” or “smoother skin.” Meanwhile they use the same ingredients as men’s products. For something as simple as razors, women pay an average of 11 percent more than men.

This tax not only affects women but also girls. From the same seller, a pink unicorn helmet costs $13 more than a blue shark one. One of the worst things about this unfair tax is that many women don’t even realize they are paying extra!

Sometimes, the companies that tax products for women and girls try so hard to make a bit of extra money that they tax things that are a feminine color, such as pink or purple. Body wash in a pink bottle costs an average of 30 cents more than a men’s gray bottle with more product in it!

Many companies use fragrance in women’s products that are more feminine, and also just randomly happen to cost more. What a coincidence that rose petal fragrance costs more than redwood fragrance. Dry cleaners are another place women will pay more for the same service. Men’s shirts cost an average of $2.86 for dry cleaning and women’s cost $4.95. But a women’s shirt doesn’t require any different cleaning than a men’s shirt.

It is very wrong that big industries see it as OK to profit off of

half the population. I see it as

unfair and cruel. Thankfully,

there are brands that fight the

pink tax, and always have their products fairly priced. Also, some states such as Nevada, New York, Florida, Connecticut and Illinois have tax-exempt female hygiene products. Unfortunately, California still hasn’t eliminated all of the pink tax. The pink tax is still very real in California, but it shouldn’t be.

One of the most unfortunate things about this topic is that this is normalized and hidden. I bet that many have never even heard of the pink tax. I used to think that women’s products just cost more.

Why should I have to pay more for a pink toothbrush than a blue toothbrush? Why should dolls cost more than toy cars? Why should pink and purple objects cost more than blue or grey ones?

Gender-based discrimination has to stop.

Lara Hollblad-Fadiman is a seventh-grade student at Sea Crest School in Half Moon Bay.

