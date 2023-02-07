The epidemic of firearm violence across our nation has hit home in Half Moon Bay, and our community is in shock. We knew the victims and survivors. In fact, our own farmworker team was at one of the farms just minutes before the shooting. We mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters and stand committed to serving the devastated hearts affected by this tragedy.
For years, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar has been serving the Coastside farmworker community, both Asian and Latino. Our cross-cultural collaboration has built special relationships among farmworker families.
Our hearts are hurting as there are so many unanswered questions.
We at ALAS renew our commitment to our community. Despite people’s pain, anger, fear and confusion, we know that we can use our fortitude of character to rise again and make Half Moon Bay a safe and loving place for all.
What we also know is that the great need of farmworkers and their families, before and after this tragedy, demands that all of us respond to a greater degree. Service as usual is not sufficient.
ALAS asks politicians, universities, religious groups, law enforcement, civic and philanthropic organizations and others to respond on a higher level.
We take this moment to recognize the support our community in Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County has extended to our efforts to improve the lives of farmworkers and their families.
The world is now getting an in-depth look at how a farmworker with low wages, lack of mental health support and inhumane living conditions devolved to orchestrate a mass shooting. We hope that this newfound attention, especially from our elected officials, will bring about long-term equitable changes that farmworkers have always deserved.
As we at ALAS stand in prayer for the victims, their families and the one responsible for this sad and tragic injustice, it is our highest hope we will move forward and take collective action to reduce violence and the undercurrents of its cause to rebuild a safe home in Half Moon Bay.
There are moments in life when we have to draw a line in the sand and say, enough. This is one of those moments.
Thank you for your thoughts and actions to help ALAS do its work on behalf of farmworkers.
Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is executive director of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar. The organization has been at the forefront of response in the wake of the shootings of Jan. 23. At press time, Hernandez-Arriaga was due to witness President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as a guest of U.S. Rep. Anna
Eshoo.
(1) comment
Do a search on Marchi Farms using the Review's search tool. You will see that we all should know all we need to know about how Ag workers are treated. We are told to admire people like the Marchi's. The Marchi's aren't Asian so nobody really cared how they abused the people who worked for and rented from them.
Ain't nothing going to change. Too much money in it for people like the owners of the Mushroom Farms and the Marchi's. The county knows all about what goes on back in those hills. They could shut the abuse down in a heart beat. They won't because there aren't enough votes to be gained from Ag Workers.
Don Horsley, failed Ag workers big time. More than a decade after the Marchi poisoned water scandal and folks are still living in sub standard housing. He never made it a priority. I doubt Muller will either.
Our city has failed Ag Workers big time. Barely anything has been done to address the hosing crisis. More money has been spent taking property off the market than building homes.
We have failed our community big time. The biggest take away from the tragedy is how horrible Ag workers are treated. The reason Farmers have to provide housing is because WE won't allow it in our neighborhoods. Resist Density, Lovers of Red Legged Reptiles, and their ilk will trump any effort to address the local housing crisis. They have theirs. They prefer poor people live as far away as possible. Preferably, the other side of the hill.
Ain't nothing going to change.
