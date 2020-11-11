I spent some time in Quarry Park the other day on my mountain bike exploring the high trails, some of which exceeded my skill level. Other times, I go bird watching there. Or teach my 7-year-old niece bike-handling skills in the field (please pick up your dog’s poop, by the way).
Lately, I’ve been looking at the Quarry eucalyptus forest with a rising sense of dread.
I’ve always had a love-hate relationship with this tree. They graced my hometown’s biggest park and lined the roads of my alma mater. I love the invigorating scent of freshly crushed pods beneath my feet on a rainy day, the sickled leaves and the abstract green, yellow and brown patterns on the trunks. But they spread like weeds, shed tons of oil-infused debris, inhibit the growth of nearly all other plant life, and then there’s the fire risk. Eucalyptus supercharged the wickedly hot (2,000 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots) Oakland hills fire in 1991, but living here in the fog belt, we tend to discount the risk. Not anymore.
As our entire Coastside community begins to recover from the shock and destruction of the CZU August Lightning Complex fire, we need to take account of our vulnerability and make changes. Eucalyptus has been part of living in California, including here on the Coastside. And it is time to reduce their presence.
Eucalyptus does provide habitat, no question about it. When I walk through Quarry Park, I see some of the 76 species of birds that have been observed there, from tiny hummingbirds to rotund owls. There are lizards, snakes, bugs and butterflies — including the occasional Monarch. There are mammals — including gray squirrels and coyote. But they’ve adapted to eucalyptus forests rather than require them for survival. We have no koalas here.
As for humans, dense eucalyptus forests are a threat. On days we experience hot southeasterly winds, the wind flows directly over Quarry Park and across El Granada. With a hot, high velocity wind event plus ignition, we would be in for a catastrophic fire.
At a fire information session for San Mateo County supervisors barely a month after the CZU August Lightning Complex fire, leaders from local fire and park agencies laid out the science and history of eucalytpus and a sense of urgency and determination to mitigate the risks. Kellyx Nelson, executive director of the San Mateo Resource Conservation District, said that 15 to 20 years ago when she first started talking about reducing or eliminating eucalyptus at Quarry Park, residents pushed back, saying the eucalyptus were part of Daniel Burnham’s original design for the community and we needed to preserve them. Now, however, the tone has changed. Coastsiders are beginning to call for their removal. I agree.
This is not to say we should rip out the forest in one fell swoop. Already the county has done considerable work thinning trees and expanded the curbside chipping program to help residents improve their own defensible space. We now need to broaden mitigation efforts over more acres, something Nicholas Calderon, the county parks director, is also calling for. We need to reduce the density, clean up the detritus, monitor and maintain the space, and begin to reintroduce native scrub. Perhaps there are varieties conifers that could be wisely introduced.
Whatever plan is adopted, it will be costly and will require the cooperation of multiple agencies and pressure from the public. Cal Fire’s Richard Sampson mentioned seeking grants. Calderon said grants won’t do it. It’s clear how we pay for it will be a matter of debate. However we do it, we need to ramp up our efforts now. We must make mitigation and eradication a high priority before it’s too late.
Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada.
