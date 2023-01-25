In a midtown neighborhood shopping center in Palo Alto, an innovative model for prevention and early intervention for youth mental health challenges is an open door for young people. Called “allcove,” it’s one of several such centers taking shape across California, and the first of its kind in the United States.
San Jose and Palo Alto each opened one in June 2021, places where youth ages 12 to 25 can connect with their peers and access mental health services. Santa Clara County led the way and now allcove centers are opening soon around the state, including San Mateo County. The allcove’s first San Mateo County location is projected to open in San Mateo in the summer of 2023.
The emerging possibility of additional allcove locations on the Coastside and/or southern San Mateo County means that more young people would have access to these integrated care and mental health centers. The first centers represent an exciting start, but centers like these are needed in every community in California.
Consider this: Mental health issues are the leading health condition affecting Americans between the ages of 10 and 30. Half of these illnesses emerge by age 14, and 75 percent by age 24. Yet just half of children and adolescents with a mental health condition receive any treatment.
In 2021, one in four teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. One in five contemplated suicide. Emergency room admissions for suicide attempts spiked to unprecedented numbers in the wake of COVID-19.
The allcove centers are an important element of the solution. Developed at the Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing and modeled after a successful program called “headspace” in Australia, the approach creates a network of welcoming centers where young people can receive a range of mental health, physical health, and substance use care, peer and family support, and supported education and employment services.
Young people themselves advise and help market the centers, with the goal of reducing stigma, embracing mental wellness and increasing community connection.
The allcove model reflects the fact that it too often takes an emergency for young people to access mental health care. After a crisis, young people frequently wind up in emergency rooms. From there they often fail to access the appropriate follow-up mental health care, given the critical shortage of outpatient programs and beds. Often, the result is an endless cycle of repeat emergency room visits.
Through allcove centers, we can identify the young person who is just beginning to wonder if they are facing mental health issues, or experiencing the early stages of mental health or substance use symptoms, and link them to services. Decades of research demonstrates that with timely and appropriate support, young people can remain successful in school or on the job.
State support is critical to implement reforms necessary for allcove centers to seamlessly bill private insurance companies and Medi-Cal. Such reforms can allow allcove centers to be largely self-sustaining, while ensuring early access to care.
Today, we have a tremendous opportunity to honor the voice, wishes and pleas of our youth and families to improve early access to integrated mental health services. Prioritizing the mental health needs of young people is an investment in the future. The allcove centers need to be a pivotal part of the continuum of public mental health support that our children and adolescents require to grow and thrive.
Joe Simitian is a member of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors and chairs its Health and Hospital Committee. Steven Adelsheim is a child/adolescent psychiatrist and director of the Stanford Medicine Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing. He is a Coastside resident.
