I came away disenchanted from the Feb. 7 meeting of the Half Moon Bay City Council, not so much for what was said, as for what wasn’t. The council is hardly the first to go the “don’t let a tragedy go to waste” route in the wake of the Jan. 23 shooting massacre. But to do so, while ignoring the actual crime, is unacceptable.
Case in point: The meeting agenda included an “Update on the Jan. 23, 2023, mass shooting incident.” I expected an item with this title would provide at least some passing mention in the staff report of where the investigation stands: Who is in charge? What role the city is playing? Where does the federal involvement offered by the president, which we hear of on the news, stand? Who is sorting out the emergency communications mess with the local schools? Instead, all we got was, “One of the unexpected outcomes of this tragedy was a better understanding of the poor conditions these households have lived in on the farms ...”
The council, to its credit, welcomes public comment at its meetings. I commented we might look to improve the relationship with the Sheriff’s Office as our sole policing provider, an arrangement dating back to 2011. Half Moon Bay, with its semi-agrarian tilt, is clearly an odd duck among the couple of communities in the county who also handle their policing this way. I understand that few officers reside on the Coastside and wonder whether lack of local familiarity might have contributed to incident response time in the second shooting. Another gentleman called attention to his children being afraid to go to school after the shooting. But we were a clear minority. The bulk of the remarks were variations on the “build, build, build” theme, and discussion thereafter focused exclusively on this.
We can all be encouraged by Terra Garden’s pledge to build new farmworker housing while wondering why existing rules were not enforced in the first place. But remember that the mushroom farm is only the tip of the iceberg of planned new housing for low-income residents. The council expects funding of an uncertain amount to materialize and plans to soon deliberate on which projects the money will go to. Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez’s lament, “Are we going to have to wait four years for housing for all?” had me wondering if the city had the distinction of being the state’s only place where housing plans sail through.
Ample evidence from similar tragedies suggests we will see a spike in gun purchases from both the Latino and Asian communities, as feeling safe for many means owning a gun. Such an increase might also occur for the Coastside at large. I applaud California’s having the toughest gun control laws in the country, and this does work to keep a portion of the population from obtaining firearms. Additionally, we fare quite well compared to many states in limiting homicides and suicides by firearms. But despite required waiting periods, guns remain cheap and easy to acquire for much of the population, and that is if they’re obtained legally. One can easily obtain a no-frills handgun for the price of a good pair of athletic shoes.
By glossing over safety concerns, we have unwittingly gift-wrapped a compelling argument that no matter how many weapons a home, apartment or farm shack has, it needs more. If your vision of a Half Moon Bay, in an increasingly volatile Bay Area, has personal safety as an element of community justice, call your City Council member or Zoom into the next meeting to offer your opinion. Residents concerned with public safety may well be a minority here, but at least let’s be a loud one.
Stephen Okonek lives in Half Moon Bay.
