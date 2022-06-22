The heat of the day had begun to settle in on an uncharacteristically humid afternoon in Half Moon Bay. A thick fog clouded the sky as I walked onto the Hatch Elementary School campus.
Since the remodel, the school has become almost unrecognizable to me from when I matriculated 13 years ago. But the foreign feeling was immediately offset when I walked into room A2.
Robin Inglis-Arkell’s classroom still had some student work lining the walls as she cleared her room. Boxes filled over the course of her 15-year career as a teacher were stacked on the desks where generations of students have sat.
The classroom looked the same as when I was her student and a fourth-grader all those years ago. As I walked in I remembered poetry and my introduction to Shakespeare. Because of her, I can still remember (most) of Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”
Arkell was a traditional teacher. Some, including herself, would call her strict, but she was also creative and caring. She worked with each of her students individually and has learned over her many years that there’s no one-size-fits-all for elementary curriculum. Every day looks a little different in her classes.
Arkell was first inspired to teach after her son had an especially encouraging teacher in high school.
“Teachers save lives,” she said. “A teacher saved my son.”
Arkell spent many years as a computer programmer in Germany, then moved back to the States to continue her career in technology before making the 180-degree switch to teaching. While she hadn’t always dreamed of being a teacher, she said she’s always loved spending time with children, and considers herself a generally silly person by nature.
“I love to see them learn something,” she said. “Kids are always a surprise. (Teaching) is like you’re on a river, every year is different. The same lessons that were great last year, fall flat this year, so it’s always new. You’re constantly learning.
“The students are so wise and so kind to each other, but it’s like different flavors of ice cream,” she said. “Some years it’s all peppermint, everybody’s on the go, and other years it's pretty mellow. It's a vanilla class.”
After teaching through COVID-19, Arkell said she’s so glad she came back for a final year before retiring.
“I knew I missed it, but I didn’t know how much until I came back,” she said. “You saw the little kids and they were like old people. Second-graders coming back to campus as fourth-graders.”
This year Arkell spent her lunch hours with students in what she called the “Lunch Bunch” to help mitigate lost learning due to COVID-19. She is also known to sing songs about math to help her students remember better.
“Seeing my former students happy, productive, smart as they were when they were little, and making a life for themselves and making the world better, it doesn’t get any better than that,” she said.
What will she be doing next? She said she's finally getting her glasses replaced, getting the garden in order, and getting her hair cut — basically doing all the things she hasn’t had time for in the last few years. But then it’ll be on to the fun stuff, traveling with her husband and spending time with her two grandchildren. She also says she hopes to volunteer.
As Arkell and I reminisced about her years at Hatch, another teacher stopped by just to express her gratitude and congratulations to Arkell. That teacher was one of many who will miss Arkell at Hatch. Her absence is exemplified by the bouquets of flowers from well-wishers, still in the store wrapping, that were ready to take home and into the next chapter of her life.
Review community and sports reporter Emma Spaeth is a Hatch Elementary, Cunha Intermediate and Half Moon Bay High School graduate.
