Two plus two equals four in ordinary math, but since the 1960s, when John F. Kennedy became president, people have behaved and voted as if they believe that two minus two equals four. Kennedy championed the first post-World War II tax cut. Tax cuts have become the mythical solution for improving the economy.
By the 1970s, tax cuts had not reversed the economic trend of a shrinking middle class. That trend started near the end of the Eisenhower administration. The Vietnam War and more tax cuts under President Johnson, plus Nixon’s extension of the unfunded war, continued this downward trend. Ronald Reagan’s mantra that big government and taxation was bad for America and the policies that have followed have only made matters worse.
President Donald Trump ran on the slogan “Make America great again.” His first significant act as president was another massive tax cut. Is life getting better, as we seem to be heading into yet another recession? This strange new math, that less is more, has become the prevalent wisdom across the political spectrum. What reliably grows with reductions in taxes is the national debt.
No one likes taxes, so it is nice, even comforting, to believe the dictum that less is more. These “voodoo economic” ideas, George Bush Sr.’s description, have even trickled down to local attitudes regarding taxes for schools, roads, parks, water and sewer systems.
Our local schools are struggling under the burden of the philosophy of “less is more.” In the 1970s, California’s public schools were the best in the nation and close to the top in terms of per capita tax dollars devoted to education. Prop. 13 changed that. Today, after the new math philosophy of less government (fewer taxes), California public schools have fallen to near the bottom in performance, which is also where they stand relative to per capita tax support.
At a recent political event, California’s crisis in affordable housing was a dominant topic among the office-seekers present. None of the candidates dared to suggest building houses here to ease our local housing crisis. None of the candidates for office had the courage to suggest rescinding Prop. 13, which might help return California housing markets to a normality missing since it became the law. Today, the longer you stay in your house, the larger your tax advantage becomes. No wonder so many empty-nesters stay in houses larger than their needs.
The philosophy of less is more is not a Democratic versus Republican issue; it is a failure to pay attention to outcomes.
The highest paid teacher in our local schools earns less than $100,000; half our teachers earn $70,000 or less. In San Mateo County, a family will qualify for subsidized housing if they earn less than $117,000. No teacher, without additional resources, would qualify for a mortgage to own a home here. Estimates are that it will take $40 billion in new taxes to restore tax support for public education in California to where it was in the ’70s. That would be a more than 20 percent tax increase relative to all the current taxes collected in California today.
A $150-a-year parcel tax for our local schools will expire shortly. If it is not restored by election, the budget shortfall will mean reducing teaching staff, cutting successful programs like our Spanish immersion program, and perhaps even eliminating high school sports. Already the Review has published a letter questioning the need to renew this tax. The reality is that without taxes to pay for important government programs like schools, we cannot have them too.
The ideas that taxes are evil and that less government is better are ideas we need to question. There are just too many examples that less actually is less.
Jim Larimer lives in Miramar.
