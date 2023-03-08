I have lost count of the many Coastsiders who, over the last week, have taken time out of their busy schedules to congratulate me on my ascension to publisher of this newspaper and the other news outlets owned and operated by Coastside News Group Inc. I literally have been moved to tears by your kind words and best wishes. For all that goodwill, all I have to offer at the moment is my gratitude.
I confess I’ve had my moments since the announcement. I’ve been awed by how much my colleagues on the business side of the organization do to ensure our journalism comes to you every week. I’ve sat in on meetings about details that haven’t occurred to me despite nearly 20 years sitting in the editor’s chair. Think I have imposter syndrome? At some point I Googled “Peter Principle,” which is educator Laurence Peter’s theory that anyone who sticks around long enough will eventually be promoted to a position that only proves his or her incompetence.
It’s been quite a week.
I want you to know that the entire staff of our newspapers, as well as your neighbors on our board of directors, remains fixated on creating sustainable, meaningful, professional and always thoughtful newspapers, magazines and websites. We’re facing forward into some stiff economic headwinds while holding tight to what we’ve always done well. Today and tomorrow and the day after that are the most exciting and important days in my career. I’ll do my best, and, if I ever disappoint, I hope you’ll let me know. Email me at clay@coastsidenewsgroup.com or call at (650) 726-4424, ext. 304. I promise to get back in due time.
Take a walk: Last week, in my Weekday email newsletter (to which you can subscribe at hmbreview.com), I let you know about the “Step Up for the Homeless” campaign currently underway at Abundant Grace Coastside Worker. Well, I’m registered and taking a step (or 10,000) for my own health and for neighbors who could use a hand.
The idea is simple: You sign up online, agreeing to walk, hike or run, and you make a donation to help Abundant Grace help unhoused people living in our community. Then you record your mileage throughout the month of March. I know you’ve lost a week, but it’s not too late! March is one of those long months — plenty of time to reach 50 miles or whatever your own personal goal might be.
If you want, you can log in to donate on my behalf — runsignup.com/claylambert/donate — but registering yourself is a better idea. Getting exercise while helping others is a win-win. Need another incentive? Abundant Grace plans a party on April 8 to celebrate our mutual achievement.
Learn more at abundantgracecw.org.
Clay Lambert is the editor and publisher of the Half Moon Bay Review.
