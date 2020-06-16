This month the city of Half Moon Bay is flying the rainbow pride flag in honor of LGBTQ rights and our June pride celebration. Seeing the pride flag on display always makes my heart leap a little and I’m glad to see it at City Hall, but I am wishing that the city was flying a banner now to recognize Black Lives Matter.
The rainbow flag was adopted to represent LGBT pride in 1978, nine years following the police raid on the Stonewall, a gay bar in New York City, that launched the modern gay rights movement in the United States.
The flag flew during the Gay Freedom Day Parade in San Francisco that June. Only a few months later, San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk — the nation’s first openly gay legislator — was assassinated along with Mayor George Moscone. The lenient sentencing of former police officer and fellow supervisor Dan White for their murders ignited the White Night riots in San Francisco. With each wrong, the pride flag took on more meaning in the fight for our rights.
The LGBTQ rights movement has often compared itself to the struggle of the African-American community and systemic, structural racism. But there are very important differences. We do not share a family heritage of oppression, the heavy burden of generation after generation putting up with and struggling against inequity and violence.
And LGBTQ people who are white, regardless of how marginalized by society we have been and may be in other ways, still benefit from white privilege. In the continuum of experience, advances in LGBTQ rights have rocketed in the last decade in the United States, including this week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, religion, national origin
and sex, means that firing someone for being gay, bisexual or transgender is unconstitutional. We can also marry, serve openly (mostly) in the military, and in many states, including California, we are protected from other forms of discrimination. But even with those legal and social advances, our black and brown LGBTQ family still deal with persistent racism.
The confluence of the surge in moral outrage against racism and the arrival of Pride month bring deeper meaning this year. Maybe this time, these very recent events — the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police, the murder of jogger Ahmaud Arbery by a white father and son who pursued him, and a white woman weaponizing race in an argument with a black man in New York’s Central Park — will give birth to real change and real progress. The activist group Act Up’s warning in the fight for AIDS research 30 years ago rings true today in our fight for racial equity: Silence = Death.
Earlier this month, the dirt parking lot in El Granada across from Surfer’s Beach became our town square for a protest against these wrongs. As my partner and I walked from our house about a half-mile away, we saw others emerging from other side streets striding toward the parking lot. They were carrying signs under their arms and wearing pandemic facemasks. My skin prickled with the recognition that so many of us were coming together for this common purpose. It recalled the excitement I felt participating in the massive March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bi Equal Rights and Liberation in 1993 as we stood against so many wrongs and took pride in our identities.
I am grateful to live here on the Coastside with all of you, and I deeply respect the outrage that brought so many out to join together in protest here against racism and for black lives. Let’s use that collective energy to improve our own community. We have so much more to do.
Katie Sanborn is a regular contributor to the Review. She lives in El Granada.
