Several of my Coastside colleagues represented the Tribune in Pacifica’s Fog Fest parade over the weekend, enjoying the great fall weather. Meanwhile, I lay apprehensive but bored in the Kaiser emergency room in Redwood City, being subjected to a battery of tests, which was a good thing.
A couple of years ago a friend replaced his smartwatch with a different model, better suited to his passion for cycling. I had always avoided watches of any kind since I started carrying my mobile phone with me at all times, but I thought I might try out his old watch since the price was right. Much to my surprise, I found the daily activity count kind of motivating, and I was able to (literally) step up my activity level, spurred on by the daily goal. So far, so good.
Then I had my first experience with heart palpitations.
One day I felt funny and checked my smartwatch. My heart was racing at almost double its normal rate. It was helpful that I had some solid numbers that confirmed something odd was going on. I rested and felt fine after about an hour. I should have at least called an advice nurse, but this was all still pretty new. When I discussed this with my doctor, he suggested wearing an Apple Watch, which has a couple of other functions that might be helpful if the arrhythmia returned.
It turns out it’s hard to make Apple products play well with others, and I have an Android phone. So, I got a Fitbit model that includes two key additional features: electrocardiogram and pulse oximeter. The ECG checks for regular heart rhythm. It also gives a more accurate heart rate if you are in atrial fibrillation. The pulse oximeter measures blood oxygen level and was very helpful for my wife when recovering from COVID.
When I woke up Saturday morning with my heart racing, I was able to get an ECG in 30 seconds, which also told me my heart rate was very high. I got on the phone with an advice nurse while I let the dog out. I was able to communicate to the nurse both my subjective feelings and the objective measurements from the watch. She recommended I get to the ER, so I woke up my wife for a trip over the hill. Kaiser was able to administer that battery of tests while the A-fib was ongoing, which is probably going to result in a better outcome in the long term.
My normal heart rhythm spontaneously restored itself midafternoon, and I grabbed an Uber home so Kathy didn’t have to fight that beach traffic to pick me up.
I had been looking forward to Fog Fest, but sometimes life gets in the way. The holiday season is coming up, and I recommend you consider getting (or upgrading) a smartwatch so you can have these incredible tools at your disposal if anything happens. Be sure to familiarize yourself with the advanced features so you can use them and interpret them when the time comes.
I’m neither a doctor nor trained in emergency medicine, nor much of a fan of wearing stuff on my body. Nobody should look to me for medical advice. But, as for shopping, consider that smartwatch!
Rich Klein is an El Granada resident and the CEO of Coastside News Group, the California benefit corporation that owns the Half Moon Bay Review.
