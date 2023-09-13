The Peninsula coast, stretching from Pacifica to Santa Cruz, has a way of attracting and repelling sun according to its mood.
When I first moved here, I landed here on one of the sunny days. The earth looked like bright 4K images of sea, white bursting waves, and sparkling sand. If someone had said to me, “South of these tunnels is heaven,” I would have laughed, but upon seeing Gray Whale Cove, followed by the winding road surprise of Montara State Beach, I learned that heaven is worth waiting for.
I wish I could have driven the day off the lot. I was ready to buy the day, pink slip and cash in hand. But then the next five, six, seven days happened. Each morning as I pulled back the bedroom curtains, I was greeted by a fog blanket that gave a charming English seaside warmth to the place. But then, like a relative who stays too long, the fog would not go away.
Driving up Highway 1 to Highway 35, lights on and treading lightly during the morning mist, one has a moment of divine intervention as a missed accident happens minutes away. The fog will make you pay if you do not heed its cautionary overcast. Amateurs beware; look at the abandoned car down along Devil’s Slide if you want to dare.
Fog is not for the faint-hearted. Fog is not for the stupid and reckless. Fog is for the sweater and tea crowd who give fog the respect it's due. And that is when I started to get this place. Respect given is respect returned. Just when marine layer madness gnaws at your mind so you want to drive miles to seek out the glimmer of sun your mind and body need, you are stopped by the peek and promise of a beautiful sunny day.
The quiet days of sun
remind one of Grecian poems or the lovely meditations of Marcus Aurelius or a nostalgic perusal of a collection of Calvin and Hobbes cartoons. Usually, these mellow moments happen on a weekday when tourism slows and folks are off to work away from the coast. On these days you see retirees and stay-at-homes walking their dogs on the trails or on the beach, smiling and exchanging small-town hellos and checking on the welfare of friends. They each seem to be blessing the luck they have to
live in this place every few steps.
These glittering noon day scenarios with their slowed pace and plein air painting opportunities are the rewards that Old Man Fog gives back to those who brave the chilly and wet coast. Each fog to sun cycle, a way of life treasured by those who, like me, make this place home.
Jose H. Varela is a retired public defender living in Montara.
