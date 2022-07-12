In February of this year, the city conducted a survey of residents asking them how they feel about public safety and the job the Sheriff’s Office does interacting with residents and keeping Half Moon Bay safe.
This survey was anonymous, conducted in three languages, and reached people by phone, email and text. Additionally, the survey used a stratified random sampling methodology to ensure that the demographic proportions of survey respondents match the demographic composition of Half Moon Bay residents. The survey has a 95 percent confidence level (i.e., a margin of error of only ±5 percent).
In general, respondents said that they feel safe and appreciate the job the Sheriff’s Office does serving the city. Below is a sample of the results:
▸Over 80 percent of respondents say that Sheriff's deputies are respectful, friendly and trustworthy.
▸Over 63 percent of respondents say that Sheriff's deputies are effective in proactively reducing crime.
▸Over 77 percent believe that Sheriff's deputies will protect them and their families.
▸Only 17 percent said that a member of their household has been a victim of crime.
▸81 percent of respondents say they feel safe in their neighborhoods after dark, and 71 percent say they feel safe in commercial areas after dark.
The community feels that the top three priorities the Sheriff should focus resources on over the next two years are: property crimes (62.7 percent), traffic issues and speeding (60.3 percent), and gang activity (54.7 percent).
The city made the decision to contract with the county Sheriff’s Office 11 years ago for public safety services, and this was one of the best decisions the city ever made. The city receives excellent service, is one of the safest communities in the Bay Area, and this survey showed that a majority of people feel the Sheriff can be trusted and treats them fairly. Further, the contract with the Sheriff's Office provides a broader range of services than the city could provide and is less than half the cost of providing an “in-house” police department.
Despite this good news, it is also true that not everyone in Half Moon Bay feels this way about public safety. Approximately 6 percent of Latino/Hispanics do not feel the Sheriff's deputies are respectful, friendly and/or trustworthy.
Further, more than two-thirds of the community has not heard of the Yanira Serrano Presente program or the Crisis Assistance Response Evaluation Services program. These programs were designed to increase transparency and trust between law enforcement and the community, and to respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis with mental health clinicians rather than Sheriff's deputies. The city is committed to strengthening these two programs so that everyone feels safe and everyone feels they are treated fairly by law enforcement.
This year, the voters of San Mateo County elected their first female sheriff. Christina Corpus will be sworn in as the San Mateo County sheriff in January 2023. She has committed to rebuilding relationships with the immigrant community to restore trust with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as adopting innovative use-of-force policies and new technologies to reduce use of lethal force situations.
As mayor, I want to congratulate Corpus on becoming the next sheriff and welcome her to the city and Coastside. We look forward to working together to keep Half Moon Bay residents safe and promote improved transparency, accountability, and a fair and equitable public safety and judicial system.
Debbie Ruddock is mayor of the city of Half Moon Bay.
