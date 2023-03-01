Lots of people on the Coastside enjoy sunsets, especially on the beach. But even better than the luminist visual of orange disk and pink cloud is the sound, a genuine therapy unto itself. It’s an experience so awesome it needs a name. I propose “surf-sound healing.”
A special calm comes over Montara State Beach, or Gray Whale Cove, as the air cools and the sun dims. But the calm is only in the people, gathered in small convivial groups, not in the surf, which continues to pound away. The mood is almost reverent; most people stare quietly at a display by Nature no screen display could match. As the heaving waves curl over to become froth, the steady roar, the booms, the hiss synchronize perfectly with the visuals into an enveloping experience as sonically immersive as Niagra Falls, with more subtlety. At Gray Whale Cove the cliffs amplify the waves and sound even more.
I’ve been thinking about exactly this kind of scenario for about 10 years, when my partner, Criscillia, and I explained what our brains need using the language of technology. We gave ourselves a two-year sabbatical to anchor a mathematical understanding of trust-formation in the scientific record. Based on that research we now advocate for environments and therapies optimized to benefit the human nervous system, not to exploit it. It turns out our ritual beach experience is a certain kind of optimum.
In our technical language of neuromechanical trust, the key to understanding surf-sound’s benefits is “vibrations.” In particular two undisputed facts about vibrations: First, human bodies run themselves on vibratory information, from myofascial microtremors, which constitute the lion’s share of nervous system bandwidth, up to the coarser tremors and motions that science can measure and people can see and feel. The second fact is that nervous systems managing vibrations have unavoidable needs for certain kinds of training data, specifically data having the texture of “natural statistics,” which can come only from real life. No matter how expensive the loudspeakers or sophisticated the microphones and amplifiers, no artificial arrangement can match the continuous, organic shape and texture of a wave crashing near a beach.
Any data-management system benefits from clean, high-quality data, and a brain’s vibration-management system is no different. Human bodies benefit from the kinds of sounds our paleo ancestors received all day: silence, happy-noise (playgrounds, beaches), rain, wind, singing, moving water, conversation. We need especially heavy sounds, which can be felt, because those sound-waves stimulate both eardrums and mechano-receptors all over the body. That synchrony of data allows the whole body’s system to recalibrate at once.
A sound-healing with crystal bowls is clearly therapeutic, but the same principle applies double to surf, which covers the entire band of natural frequencies from ultra-low to high, no gaps at all. (A crystal bowl emits just a few tones.) So please do invite your friends to enjoy the natural wonder we have right here in our front yard, the most eternal, organic sound-bath ever felt on Earth.
William Softky is the son of old-guard Coastside and environmental advocate Marion Softky. He writes science-for-the-layman articles on the international site Fair Observer.
