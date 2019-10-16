First let’s sum up this past week so there is no confusion. We have allowed a convicted felon named PG&E to decide, on its own authority (which we gave it) to do hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in damage to our communities by electively shutting down the power it supplies due to its complete failure to maintain its own infrastructure.
One thing you probably don’t know (I surely didn’t) is that according to PG&E’s own spokeswoman, its infrastructure can be expected to fail in winds above 45 mph. (The threshold for a shutdown.) Yet, for $40, you can go down to Walmart and buy a tent that will withstand 45 mph winds, which makes PG&E’s claim somewhat embarrassing, to say the least. Would you allow your house to fail in 45 mph winds? How about a bridge, or any other structure? Obviously not, which makes PG&E’s admission all the more embarrassing and frankly disturbing.
Adding to the embarrassment is the fact that PG&E has paid more than $4.5 billion in dividends to investors over the past five years. Earlier this year, a federal judge summed it up perfectly: “A lot of money went to dividends that should’ve gone to your trees.” It should be obvious that $4.5 billion would trim a lot of trees, thereby negating the primary cause of service failures and resulting fires.
Another way to look at the total cost to our communities is to add the $4.5 billion that could have been spent on infrastructure maintenance but was given away instead to investors to the estimated $2 billion in losses accrued as a result of the shutdowns. If PG&E had done its job and represented the communities it serves instead of the investors it is beholden to, then this would never have happened. Nor for that matter would the Camp fire have become the deadliest and most expensive in state history.
All of which brings me to the point of this piece.
There are certain things without which we cannot function either individually or as a society. Electrical power is one of those things. Entrusting a private company that is owned by individual investors and run by a board elected by those investors as well as a CEO whose compensation is directly tied to the performance of the stock price is completely bonkers. The CEO and board who run the company are legally beholden to the shareholders and not you or me. Thus no one should be surprised that they gave $4.5 billion to their stockholders while shortchanging utility customers and the public. That’s their job! Expecting anything different is like expecting sloths to fly.
The only way we as a local and greater statewide community fix the deleterious effects of this monopoly is to remove PG&E from the equation permanently. There are numerous ways to do this, but the most expeditious is to simply take ownership of the now nearly worthless infrastructure and work out the rest from there. Transfer employees to the new state-owned company and take over operations. The investors who own PG&E stock? Sorry folks, your run at the expense of California is over.
I know free-market capitalists will scream, “The state can’t be trusted to run anything!” But let’s be completely honest here. Maybe the state won’t be the best solution, but at least it would have the interests of the consumer at heart and, frankly, it couldn’t possibly do any worse than the free-market solution has done over the past 30 years.
“As our times are new so we must think anew.” The question now is how many more people need to die and how much more financial damage needs to be done before we start to heed Lincoln’s words?
David Eblovi is a resident of Half Moon Bay.
