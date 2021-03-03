Thank you for your recent article about the finding that our local school district policy is over-assigning Latino boys to special education. This finding is very important and is too true in other school districts as well. I say this from personal experience.
I was an elementary school assistant principal in Santa Ana Unified School District in the late 1980s. Our school was fortunate to have an extraordinary male school psychologist who was very careful about not agreeing with female teachers (always female) who said that Latino boys needed special ed.
He used a test developed in Israel that identified Latino boys as more likely to not be sequential learners, and their teachers tended to teach in a sequential manner. In other words, they were teaching reading in a “phonics” way exclusively, rather than a “simultneous/whole word” approach. As with Cabrillo District boys, they were all Spanish-speakers and there was nothing wrong with their intellectual capacity. They simply didn't speak enough English to achieve reading at the level expected by their teachers.
When I read the article, it brought back memories of dozens of Latino boys who were lucky not to be assigned to special education at my school. When a child was assigned to special ed in that period of time in that school district they would never exit the program. The testing requirements meant that they were condemned to forever be inferior and needing more of the same sequential method of teaching. Their parents always signed their permission for their boys to be in special education because they didn't know the consequences and they trusted the educators.
Thus, I commend you for highlighting this issue. It is critically important to the Latino boys who have suffered the consequences. Frankly, as an administrator, I observed special ed classroom teachers and without exception they were always doing what they thought was best for Latino boys, but they didn't realize it was not what most Latino boys needed — as proven by our knowledgeable and committed school psychologist.
Thank you for the opportunity to bring this to our community's attention. I hope Latino parents are made aware of this issue.
Rose Marie G. Fontana is a Half Moon Bay resident and has a Ph.D. in education from Stanford University.
