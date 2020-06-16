The results of the investigation into the death of a local human being will soon be made public. Sandra Harmon died in a hail of gunfire at the hands of the people who protect us. When the video and the reports are released, we will be able to decide for ourselves: Was violence justified? Was there an opportunity to de-escalate? Does the law apply to Blue? Are we being told the truth?
The question of whether the people who wear Blue are held to the same standard as people they serve is now a part of the national dialogue. Often the answer is “no.” Blue protects Blue. This is not news.
Our current Sheriff was caught up in a human trafficking bust in Las Vegas. His boss was, too. Neither was held to account. Both were rewarded for keeping their mouths shut. With that kind of leadership, the following narrative should not surprise. I hope it provokes the question of the day:
“Do the people who apply the law, apply the law — equally — to people who wear Blue?”
The streets were wet the night of Sept. 14, 2019. An intoxicated San Mateo County Sheriff’s sergeant got behind the wheel and drove. A Redwood City cop watched the sergeant almost hit two cars. Cherries lit up. The sergeant crashed into a tree.
The sergeant refused to blow, balance or count. The sergeant became belligerent. Regardless, Blue takes care of Blue. The sergeant was taken to a First Chance facility in Burlingame. He was too drunk to appreciate the favor. He was aggressive toward staff. The sergeant ended up in the county pokey.
The charges were harsh. Drunken driving, failure to take the intoxication tests, reckless driving while drunk, and reckless driving on wet streets. Other than the “professional courtesy,” nothing outrageous.
On March 11, 2020, the sergeant pleaded no contest to the charge of reckless driving, alcohol related. His sentence was a slap on the wrist. Two years of probation, 12 hours in a first offender program, and $1,600 in court fees. The district attorney dropped the other charges.
Now pretend that somebody like George Floyd got drunk at a bar, crashed into a tree, was belligerent and refused to be tested for intoxication. Pretend Floyd didn’t cooperate but was given the chance to spend the night some place other than jail.
Heck, if that’s too much of a stretch, pretend it was you.
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” — Orwell
John Ullom lives in Half Moon Bay.
