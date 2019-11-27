It’s so easy to complain, and there is much to complain about and to work to change. I find tension in my jaw and harrumphs — and sometimes unprintable things -— uttering from my mouth. There are things I’m not happy about in the nation, the world and even in our coastal community. My remonstrations have a lot to do with human and voter rights, political bullying, threatened habitats, overbuilding, alternative facts, disregard for decency, and flat-out cruelty and meanness.
But this isn’t the time for that.
Every year, we are afforded an opportunity to be grateful -— one whole day just to be appreciative of what we have. We can grumble about what the first Thanksgiving actually was, what our social and political policies did to those who were here first, how the day is the center of a massive shopping holiday. Nevertheless, it remains: Every fourth Thursday in November, we are given the opportunity to be grateful.
So, I am grateful.
For being able to live here.
For the Coastal Trail.
For the sunshine after the fog.
For the fog after the blazing heat and winds.
For the hermit thrush in the birch tree out my kitchen window.
For my mother living a quarter-mile down the hill from me.
For our ocean and salt air.
For the library creating a vibrant space for readers of all ages.
For the redwoods.
For the preservation and rebirth of the jetty ramp — and the colorful sunset mural that adorns it.
For the open space around us and efforts to continue to preserve it.
For people who work on behalf of our local homeless population.
For the fog horn.
For our Half Moon Bay High School Cougars.
For the canopied lane of cypress trees at Wavecrest.
For two book sales (the Lutherans’ and library’s).
For the Cowell-Purissima trail (may its opening days expand).
For the nearly three-fourths of voters who said yes to a $150 parcel tax for our schools.
For Brussels sprouts and artichokes and smaller crops and the people who farm and harvest them.
For Dungeness crab, salmon, ling cod and rockfish and the folk who venture out to haul them in for us.
For fire mitigation work at Quarry Park.
For Coastside Hope.
For the plump fence lizard that took up summer residence under the blade of a broken shovel in my vegetable garden.
For “Brian,” the local Great Blue Heron(s) hanging out around El Granada, and the photographer who started naming the bird(s).
For the Dreamers in our community and their courage.
For our musicians.
For the neighbors engaged in our Community Emergency Response Teams and their efforts to get the rest of us to pay attention.
For however much patience any of us can muster during weekend traffic jams on any sunny day and especially during October.
For electricity, especially after the blackout.
For teachers.
For this newspaper and everyone who supports and understands the importance of local journalism.
What are you grateful for in our community? Make a list, maybe even send it in to the Review. It’s a tremendous relief to be grateful, even for just one day.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Katie Sanborn lives in El Granada and is a Committee for Green Foothills advisory board member.
