Half Moon Bay City Councilmember Adam Eisen is asking members of his email list a simple question: “For Pumpkin Festival, would you prefer to have officers armed with rifles?” His query comes amid festival security concerns raised by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The matter is causing unrest. It shouldn’t. The simple answer to Eisen’s question is “yes.” Well-equipped officers at a high-risk event makes sense.
Not everyone agrees. Both Eisen and Review Editor Clay Lambert mention that officers openly carrying rifles at Pumpkin Festival could “take away from our small-town spirit.”
That is understandable if the weapons were new. They’re not. They’ve been in our officers’ patrol cars for decades. Those cars, with those rifles, will be parked throughout downtown during Pumpkin Festival. Deputies have them because their handguns can’t compete with a shooter’s AR-15. Only reciprocal power can.
Officers want to immediately neutralize threats without retreating to their vehicles. With bad guys in possession of weapons that dispense hundreds of rounds per minute, every second counts. The price we pay for delaying law enforcement’s response time won’t be a number. It will be a name.
There’s also a concern that the proposal will embolden officers to act more aggressively. It could also infringe on our liberties. Baseless on both counts. Deputies already carry a firearm at all times. If they wanted to play Dirty Harry, what would’ve stopped them from doing so already?
Maximizing both liberty and security is ideal — precisely the beauty of this proposal. Officers with better firepower don’t infringe on anybody’s liberties. Deputies will simply be better prepared to defend us.
So, this is about the small-town spirit. Perhaps. But it’s more likely that two different concerns masquerade in its place.
One is the desire for gun reform legislation. “The answer to gun violence is not bigger guns,” Lambert writes (Review, Aug. 21). He gives voice to many in the community. I agree with him that something should be done.
Here’s the rub: Opposing increased security at Pumpkin Festival because new gun laws are better is a non-sequitur. Why can’t we try to pass new laws while supporting measures to keep us safe in the meantime?
Lambert rightly answers this question: “How do we stop gun violence in America?” I’m asking a different question: “How do we keep the 2019 Pumpkin Festival safe?” It yields a different answer.
The second thing causing unease is the implicit message that visibly increased security sends: an attack could happen on our streets. The message is jarring. So is the world we live in. Ignoring hard truths to enjoy the facade of pre-mass-gun-violence serenity accomplishes nothing. Imagining things doesn’t make them so.
Desire by itself is fantasy. John Lennon dreamed. He was shot dead. What matters is agency. Keeping the Pumpkin Festival safe requires that someone on our side act. The question is who?
Some look to legislators, but they should look elsewhere. Sacramento has already passed the toughest gun laws in the country. If you are looking to Washington during an election cycle, fat chance. Wait a couple of years. That will do little good when Pumpkin Festival is a few weeks away. Only law enforcement can help.
One aspect of the Pumpkin Festival is often overlooked: It’s the Art & Pumpkin Festival. Art provides an escape from reality, so drop into a booth and gaze at an impression of the Riviera if the Sheriff’s deputies make you queasy. Take your time. Dream. Absorb a world where there are no problems, the only one where batons suffice. Just don’t confuse it with ours.
Quinn Eibert is a Coastsider and a student at Santa Clara University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
ARMED DETERRENCE...
Sounds like a question better left to the trained professionals in law enforcement in private consultation with our elected representatives. A public debate of law enforcement tactics in suppressing mass murders, just allows perpetrators to tactically compensate and kill more innocent victims.
In studying the public information on past shootings, most of the perpetrators had a tactical plan. Why should we have a public debate and pin a gold star on the amateur civilian that comes up with the best ARMED DETERRENCE plan? Then, law enforcement announces, gee thanks, that's the tactic that we will use against mass shooters at the Pumpkin Festival? Why even suggest the Pumpkin Festival as a potential target?
But, hey, I'm all for any plan(official or public rant) that brings the Pumpkin Festival traffic down to the carrying capacity of the local roads.
"Desire by itself is fantasy. John Lennon dreamed. He was shot dead."
So did Christ. They hung him on a cross. Your animus towards those who don't love guns is pretty strong. Were you even born when Lennon was shot?
The sneering insults of gun lovers is getting boring. Unless one agrees that we all need more firepower they cast one as being pollyannish.
I assume that author know that the sheriff of our county has lost track of and M-16. I assume he know that every single day law enforcement loses guns in America. I assume he knows about Americans who have been shot dozens of times on their own property by frightened cops who "thought" they saw a gun.
Any concern about such betrays you as being a snowflake in the view of the sneering gun lovers club of America.
Hey Quinn. Deputies packing M-16's doesn't make me queasy. It makes me sad. Does that make me deserving of your sneer?
"Maximizing both liberty and security is ideal — precisely the beauty of this proposal."
Yep. Read the Patriot Act. The exact same sentiments were used to justify that obscenity. Where to draw the line?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.