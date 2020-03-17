The members of the Coastside Jewish Community hope that everyone on the Coastside can access the strategies and resources they need to stay healthy and connected. We will need more than social distancing to get us through this crisis. Let us know how we can help everyone make the most of the resources we have to share — especially the strength, comfort and solidarity that is found in a caring and cohesive community.
In closing, I’d like to pass along a poem by Rev. Lynn Ungar, a Unitarian Universalist minister, called “Pandemic.” It was written on March 11.
What if you thought of it
as the Jews consider the Sabbath — the most sacred of times?
Cease from travel.
Cease from buying and selling.
Give up, just for now, on trying to make the world different than it is.
Sing. Pray. Touch only those to whom you commit your life.
Center down.
And when your body has become still, reach out with your heart.
Know that we are connected in ways that are terrifying and beautiful. (You could hardly deny it now.)
Know that our lives are in one another’s hands. (Surely, that has come clear.)
Do not reach out your hands.
Reach out your heart.
Reach out your words.
Reach out all the tendrils
of compassion that move, invisibly, where we cannot touch.
Promise this world your love, for better or for worse,
in sickness and in health,
so long as we all shall live.
Rabbi Moshe Tom Heyn leads the Coastside Jewish Community.
