On June 17, at the regular San Mateo County Harbor Commission meeting, I was prepared to request that the LGBTQ+ Pride flag be raised in honor of Pride Month at Pillar Point Harbor and Oyster Point Marina.
Before I could bring it up, board President Nancy Reyering blocked me from speaking by moving commissioner comments to the end of the meeting, and subsequently my Zoom audio stream was cut so I was unable to hear what was being said during part of the meeting. Later, I was dropped from the meeting before commissioner comments were heard.
The following day I contacted district General Manager Jim Pruett and asked if it would be OK to raise the rainbow flag. Pruett enthusiastically agreed.
The district had not previously celebrated Pride Month, so I offered to bring my family’s flag to Pillar Point Harbor. Pruett said the harbormaster would help and that staff would source a rainbow flag for Oyster Point Marina.
That afternoon, I delivered our flag to Pillar Point Harbor and hoisted it with friendly assistance from the harbormaster and two deputy harbormasters. A video of the inaugural flag raising was posted on the district’s social media accounts.
The post caught the attention of the board’s president. Sadly, Reyering, a Woodside resident, spent part of June micromanaging our rainbow flag. She complained to staff about the size and height of the flag and suggested our Pride flag be replaced with a smaller version.
On June 22, Pruett told me that he was concerned that our flag might be vandalized and he strongly advised that I come and retrieve it. I said, “Pride Month isn’t over yet; if someone burns my flag that will become the legacy of the first Pride flag raised at Pillar Point Harbor.” I asked Pruett who he thought might harm our flag and he responded that there had been complaints but wouldn't specify from whom.
Pruett asked me about the size of our flag. I said, “It’s been in our family for over 20 years. I’m not sure what size it is.” Incidentally, I was told that our flag is a standard 3 feet by 5 feet.
That afternoon, I checked in with fishermen to see if there was a problem. Commercial
fisherman Mike McHenry sent me a text message that said,
“The rainbow flag adds needed color to our harbor, leave it up! Sorry you have to take such a beating (crying cat emoji). Don’t we have worse things to worry about. I’m not there, but consider yourself hugged (smiling cat emoji).”
On July 1, Pruett told me that he resolved concerns about the size by purchasing a larger American flag.
Sabrina Brennan is a member of the San Mateo County Harbor Commission.
