The light switch in the bathroom didn’t work. I had just woken up at daylight. Something was wrong.
When I moseyed over to the kitchen, my mother explained that the power was out. I looked outside. It was a winter wonderland. Everything was covered in ice. How cool!
My mom told me to look out the window in back. Large branches had taken down the power lines in our neighbor’s yard.
My father was listening to a transistor radio. Our Chicago suburb was without power. Large branches weighted down by ice from freezing rain had taken out power lines everywhere. Schools were closed. Whoopie!
I watched from a front window as a neighbor tried to drive off to work. He didn’t get far, his car swerving and sliding on smooth ice. He eventually left it and walked back home. That meant my dad — who worked six days a week — would stay home!
My mother was able to make breakfast as we had a gas stove. Since the dishwasher was out, my dad did the dishes and I was assigned the job of drying.
Then came the real fun. I put on my ice skates and joined the neighborhood kids on what we felt had to be the longest hockey rink in the world — our ice-covered dead-end street.
As the day wore on, my mother was concerned about food spoiling in the refrigerator and freezer. The solution was straight forward. We moved the food to the screened porch.
That night, our one-story house stayed tolerably warm with gas heat from the kitchen stove and a wood-burning fireplace in the family room, so long as we bundled up. We had run out of hot water, so I didn’t have to take a bath. Another plus.
On the second day, the house was getting colder and the bathrooms were really cold. My parents kept the faucets running so the pipes wouldn’t freeze.
I was still having fun with school closed; however, my mother wasn’t happy. She wanted us to drive to a motel that had power. My dad, who had served in the Army, had more experience with loss of creature comforts. He wanted to stay. So, they argued.
That night, we had a slumber party in the living room. My parents moved twin mattresses for me and my younger brother near the fireplace. My mom slept on the couch; my dad dozed off on an upholstered chair.
The next morning, my father agreed that if the power was not back on by the third night, we would move to a motel. That turned out not to be necessary. A back-up utility crew from out of state found our street and fixed the neighborhood power lines.
Overall, I had a great time back in sixth grade with this little adventure. So how did I respond to the Coastside power outages last month? Not so well.
I was angry at PG&E for gross incompetence and at the utilities commission for negligent oversight. And I fretted. How much food would I lose in the frig and freezer? Would a power surge kill my appliances when the power came back on?
I had the opportunity to relocate over the hill, but at first I stayed Coastside. Then I left, only to be caught in a traffic jam. So I began to regret not staying. By the time I settled on the Peninsula, I was still annoyed and fretting. Lesson learned: You can flee PG&E outages, but your feelings come along for the ride.
Looking back, I wondered whatever happened to my sixth-grade inner child who made a good time out of a mishap? I definitely need to get in touch with him.
Next time, I promise to do better. I am sure PG&E will give me plenty of opportunity to practice.
Gordon Lewin moved to El Granada with his wife three years ago.
