There was a lot of disappointment surrounding the cancellation of this year’s Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival due to COVID-19 restrictions — disappointment from the community, the diehard event-goers, and, maybe most of all, the local nonprofits whose annual budgets depend on their Pumpkin Festival fundraising revenue to carry on the good work they do in the community. On top of that, the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, which works hard to organize the event every year, was ready to celebrate a milestone, the festival’s 50th anniversary.
For the nonprofits, hopes have been kept alive, however, due to a generous donation made by Joseph Cotchett. The committee was able to launch the Pumpkin Power Project Support Fund due to a $200,000 donation made by Cotchett. He has also committed another $100,000 as a matching donation to those who are able to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund. Every penny will go to providing the lost revenue to the Coastside community service organizations.
For the local artists, there was good news, too. Made on the Coast, a local artists subcommittee of the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, announced its portion of the festival is expanding and going virtual. Through Dec. 31, all coastal artists in San Mateo County from Montara to Pescadero who are interested in participating will be featured on the Made on the Coast website for virtual sales. With the support of the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, the Made on the Coast program is free to the artists. The virtual festival can be found at www.madeonthecoast.com and the Facebook page Made-on-the-Coast.
In this issue, you’ll find a special Pumpkin Festival pull- out section just like we’ve done every year to promote the event and share the schedule. This year, though, it’s a little different. We’ve decided to commemorate the 50th anniversary with a historical retrospective, with photos and a look at those giant pumpkins through the years. We’re also sharing the list of nonprofits that will benefit this year from the donation made by Cotchett, and encourage readers to consider making a donation of any amount to be part of the matching fund.
Donations can be made securely online or by sending a check to the HMB Beautification Committee, P.O. Box 274, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019. Donations are tax deductible, as the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Donors will receive a confirmation letter for tax purposes.
Debra Hershon is the publisher of the Half Moon Bay Review.
