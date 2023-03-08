Half Moon Bay, CA (94019)

Today

Rain and wind. Potential for flooding rains. Low 49F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Potential for flooding rains. Low 49F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.