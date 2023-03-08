The state’s public health emergency, in place for nearly three years, expired last week. Californians know from experience that it won’t be time to let down our guard.
We know better. Experience taught us that threats rarely subside permanently. For instance, after a wildfire is contained, there remains a threat it will flare up again. All it takes is another spark. We also know that while heavy rains and snow can ease a drought, dry years typically come again.
California learned these lessons from experience. The COVID-19 public health emergency caught the state off guard and taught us many lessons that we can use to prevent being caught off guard again.
In California and elsewhere, public health defenses had been weakened by decades of disinvestment, which made responding to the pandemic difficult while longstanding barriers to health exacted an inequitable toll in the most vulnerable communities. Yet on the eve of the scheduled end to the state of emergency, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed cutting $49.8 million dedicated to rebuilding California’s local public health workforce.
To cut public health funding is a shortsighted proposal that the Legislature should reject and the governor should reconsider.
It takes a highly skilled and specialized workforce to carry out the task of protecting the public’s health. However, statewide, there is a severe shortage of public health laboratory directors who can carry out the testing necessary to identify and respond to contagious diseases. The funds promised last year were designed to train professionals to fill those jobs. Fellowships for epidemiologists and training positions for microbiologists would also be created.
The overwhelming stress of responding to COVID-19, often with harassment and threats fueled by misinformation, has worn down public health professionals. We must try to keep as many public health workers as possible. The promised funds were designed to create educational opportunities that would enable existing employees to advance their careers while staying on the job.
Now these funds are at risk of being lost forever, and with them, the opportunity to build the kind of robust public health workforce that will enable California to be prepared for health threats that remain — and whatever comes in the years ahead.
We must never be caught off guard again. In California, we should know better.
Kim Saruwatari is president of the County Health Executives Association of California. Dr. Nancy Williams is president of the Health Officers Association of Califfornia.
