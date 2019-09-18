Be prepared. Most of us know those words as the Boy Scout motto.
In recent years, communities across the nation and the world are heeding that advice like never before. “Be prepared” is no longer a motto for youngsters but a necessity for all of us.
The question isn’t if but when will a natural disaster occur here on the coast? Are you prepared? This is a question my family and I recently asked.
We discovered that we are woefully unprepared. We are now on a mission to cover every base when it comes to a natural disaster.
This week, subscribers will find a special edition inserted in their paper. In this booklet you will find information on all the organizations that might be needed in case of a natural emergency. The Coastside has unique challenges and, thankfully, we have organizations uniquely equipped to serve our community when called upon. I hope you will take the time to become familiar with the amazing organizations committed to serving you in a time of need. You will also find helpful information on how you can better prepare for the inevitable.
We want to thank the city of Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County for sponsoring our first comprehensive Coastside Emergency Preparedness Booklet. We hope you will keep the booklet easily accessible but that it will never be needed.
— Barbara Anderson, publisher
This is such a cool addition to this weeks paper. It’s exactly what we need to see more of from local government - shared objectives and shared solutions. Huge thanks to the review and the huge group of volunteers that have made this surge in emergency preparedness on the coast possible!!
