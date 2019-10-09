Those who believe in science, always knew this day would come.
There would come a day when climate change actually changes something that matters to people who don’t even believe in climate change. The PG&E preemptive power shutoff this week is such an event. This might not be the day our lives are inconvenienced, (at press time, it wasn’t entirely clear whether the Coastside was in the clear or whether we would be included in a vast swath of California that is no longer safe for electricity), but the day is clearly coming.
Perhaps you don’t think the shutdown is at all related to climate change. Maybe you simply blame the besieged power company. It’s clear PG&E could have, and should have, done more to maintain its equipment in the years before last summer’s devastating fires north of San Francisco. Maybe you think this current crisis says more about one company’s efforts to limit liability than climate change. Maybe corporate CYA and climate change aren’t mutually exclusive.
But it’s hard to ignore the fact that power companies haven’t even considered such a planned shutdown before now.
There is vast scientific agreement that climate change is driving a number of factors that increase the likelihood and severity of wildfires in California. Concentrated greenhouse gases are affecting temperature and rainfall. Humidity levels, lightning strikes, wind — an array of atmospheric conditions — are subject to the whims of climate. For instance, the National Academy of Sciences found that summer rainfall has diminished in virtually every western state since the 1970s. Partly as a consequence, official fire seasons are 64 percent longer than before.
We’ve had to rethink how and whether to fight some fires. Stands of drought-stressed trees make the fires hotter. The state of California — and most western states — have increased their wildfire-fighting budgets to levels never seen before. And on and on.
There are signs that this week’s fire warning caught some local officials flat-footed. At this writing, we haven’t determined whether emergency officials will open Half Moon Bay’s Emergency Operations Center. The city had no guidence for citizens until Monday night. We’ll need to do better going forward, to consider climate emergencies as well as earthquakes and the like.
If you flip the light switch in the kitchen today and nothing happens, you can’t say you haven’t been warned. This day was a long time coming, and if we don’t work together to mitigate the effects of climate change, this is just the first of many dark days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.