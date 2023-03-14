The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank stunned many in the Bay Area, and the reverberations are being felt across the country. Regulators and politicians have sought to calm the storm by making bank depositors whole.
Here’s a look at what Bay Area politicians were saying:
▸ U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo: “Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th largest bank in the nation and one of the largest lenders to American technology companies and venture capital, was closed today due to inadequate liquidity and insolvency. While I understand that the FDIC is still obtaining the information it needs to protect depositors, I urgently call on the FDIC to provide more clarity to depositors about when future dividend payments will be made in the short-term as well as the long-term status of their funds,” she said in a prepared statement.
▸ U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin: “I am relieved and pleased that federal regulators worked proactively to ensure continuity and confidence in our banking system. The Treasury, Federal Reserve, and the FDIC took decisive actions to make the depositors of Silicon Valley Bank whole and to protect our economy by strengthening public confidence in the banking system and in the critical reforms enacted after the great recession,” he said in a prepared statement.
“I am grateful that the agencies were responsive to the grave concerns voiced by the California Congressional Delegation during multiple briefings this weekend. We will continue to monitor developments to ensure promises are met and that small and medium-sized businesses are able to access their full funds on Monday and meet their payroll obligations.
“While the SVB failure has been very unsettling for my constituents, I am optimistic that these proactive and positive developments will reassure depositors that the federal government can and will protect them. And I remain hopeful that a private buyer will emerge as a longer-term solution to continued operations of this bank in light of the importance of the Bay Area’s innovation economy to the overall economic vitality of the U.S.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.