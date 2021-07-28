A few months ago, after the cancellation of Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival was announced, I penned a short opinion column in this paper with a simple message: COVID vaccines work, so it doesn’t make sense for us to stay afraid and disrupt important events in our lives. I’m a Ph.D. viral immunologist and vaccinologist, I’ve served a fellowship at the Centers for Disease Control studying pandemic influenza, I’m a Coastsider, and a parent of two children, one of whom is too young to be vaccine-eligible. There’s been a lot of hype about the delta variant lately, but the facts are immensely reassuring.
Fear is a bigger threat to us now than COVID, and it’s time to move on.
San Mateo County has an extremely high vaccination rate, currently above 88 percent of all residents age 12 and over. Vaccine efficacy against severe disease from any and all COVID variants is in excess of 95 percent. The residual risk that COVID poses to vaccinated adults has been successfully reduced into the realm of the mundane, similar to or less than seasonal influenza. Delta could still give vaccinated people a cold some fraction of the time, but so do a few hundred other viruses that we don’t organize our lives around.
There’s also a lot of worry that because children under 12, including my son, can’t yet be vaccinated, that they must be in grave danger and so we need to keep them from having a normal school experience this fall. Fortunately, the data are clear that simply being a child provides excellent protection against serious COVID disease. Consider the CDC numbers: of over 600,000 U.S. COVID deaths so far, 335 have been in people under the age of 17. Adjusting for population size, the mortality rate from COVID is 99.8 percent lower in kids.
Every one of those deaths is a tragedy, but that number is no different from annual pediatric deaths from influenza, which numbered 251, 643, and 477 in the three flu seasons prior to the pandemic. Those deaths are of course concentrated among kids with serious pre-existing conditions, so kids without them have almost zero risk. As another reference point, there are about 650 pediatric deaths in motor vehicle accidents every year. Unless your child has a high-risk medical condition, it is more dangerous to drive your kid to and from school than it is for them to get any variant of COVID.
What about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children? MIS-C accounts for a total of 37 of those pediatric deaths, with the rest making full recoveries. What about long COVID in children? It’s even more rare, to the point that no one has a significant number of cases to point to. Only one study on long COVID in kids has included a control group, and it found no difference in post-infection symptoms between COVID-infected kids and kids who never got COVID.
All this reassuring data may be surprising compared to the frightening articles you’ve read, but none of the data is contested; it’s just often ignored and the risks over-stated. We can be even more confident because the test of what comes next in a highly vaccinated population has already occurred: the United Kingdom is six weeks ahead of us in delta variant spread, and despite a large spike in cases there is very little change in deaths. The UK has decided not to even bother vaccinating low-risk children and instead is donating the vaccine doses to countries that need it. We vaccinated our daughter to help stop transmission, but I was never afraid for my children because of COVID and never taught them that they should be afraid.
Fear has a cost. Suicides easily outnumber COVID deaths in children 17 and under, who experienced a wave of isolation, anxiety and depression last year. One in three of our kids will meet the criteria for an anxiety disorder by adulthood. Maintaining a prolonged fear state is unhealthy for them, and it’s unhealthy for the rest of us too. It’s not possible to say that masking, social distancing and quarantines are necessary for our safety and not incur adverse consequences, because the message is that existing normally in the world is too dangerous. Learning loss is a very real harm to children, but California will impose 10-day quarantines from school and extracurricular activities for kids who aren’t even sick. People who already struggle in our economy lose their incomes when people are afraid, and poverty drives myriad negative health outcomes. All this because we won’t trumpet the great news that no COVID variant is more dangerous to children or vaccinated adults than the flu.
We have reached the point where further public health interventions are a net harm. Inflating risks and downplaying vaccine benefits doesn't earn the trust of vaccine skeptics. The most compassionate thing to do is spread the good news that if the adults in your family are vaccinated, you’re already very safe. We have the data to move forward without fear. Imposing further costs will only do extra harm along the way.
Scott Balsitis lives in Moss Beach.
