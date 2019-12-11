As retired teachers and colleagues, Genevra Putnam, Kate Livingston and I wish to respond to the Half Moon Bay Review’s article dated Nov. 13 regarding the case against Joel Altamirano, a former custodian with Cabrillo Unified School District. Though the article accurately described the court actions, we offer our thoughts.
Mr. Altamirano did not plead guilty to the charges against him. His plea was “no contest.” Pleading no contest is not the same as accepting the facts alleged in the case. Rather, it is a plea by which a defendant accepts conviction, but does not plead or admit guilt. This decision was solely in Mr. Altamirano’s hands. Had he chosen to go to trial, there would have been a trial.
Why would Mr. Altamirano plead “no contest”? It was, in fact, an extremely difficult decision for him to make. He spent weeks reviewing the ramifications of each of his options. The discrepancy in punishment between pleading “no contest” versus going to trial and losing is huge. He has always maintained his innocence.
Ultimately, rather than put his life in the hands of 12 strangers and possibly spend up to 18 years in prison, Mr. Altamirano made the heart-wrenching decision to plead “no contest.”
Mr. Altamirano, hired in the mid-1990s, passed background checks, fingerprint checks and bus driver checks successfully and on repeated occasions. He has not only had an impeccable record until now, but he has received awards for his outstanding service to the district. The alleged activity that he is accused of occurred in a very public place, the lunch room, which is open to administration, teachers, parents, campus supervisors and anyone who walked in.
With more than 70 letters of support from colleagues, friends, and neighbors willing to testify on his behalf, Mr. Altamirano has been a respected member of our community for over 25 years. He has three amazing, bilingual children who have done our community proud. Two of the children are college graduates (nursing and engineering) and his youngest is just beginning her college career.
One teacher in our district has said, “Joel represents all that is right with the world.”
We agree whole-heartedly.
Ann Mangold is a retired teacher who lives in El Granada.
I completely understood why Joel pleaded "No Contest". Three years is a do-able amount and it keeps this from dragging through a jury trial. The two alleged victims would have had to take the stand as well, which would have been difficult for everyone. I've known Joel and his family for over 20 years and my heart aches for what everyone involved in this has had to go through.
