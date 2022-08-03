The other day I was dropping a return package at the UPS Store and I ran into our city manager, Bob Nisbet. "Is it true? Are you leaving us to live in Santa Barbara?" I asked.
"Yes, I'm going home. I'm going to finish out my career in Goleta."
I had a chance to express my gratitude in private. "Thank you, Bob! I'm really happy for you. I'm also grateful for the job you have done here. You have left it better than you found it and you have created an organization that will take the city to another level, even without you."
We are lucky indeed.
The city has a surplus. The books are balanced and the long-term forecast looks strong. There is an experienced assistant city manager waiting in the wings to step up. Morale is strong. We have a new Land Use Plan and we have kicked off a number of projects that are going to impact us positively for decades to come; new and enhanced trails, a humane and affordable strategy for helping the homeless, new beach volleyball courts, expanded parks, a public theater at Carter Park, and talk of a public pool down the road. We are even making meaningful progress to improve policing for the most vulnerable in our community.
I'm grateful to live in a city that finally has its act together. Nisbet (and Magda Gonzalez before him) are a big part of that.
Many people, besides Nisbet, are responsible for our progress. I also know there are many things we can work on and worry about. Traffic still sucks, we have chronic homeless encampments that move around whack-a-mole, and the cost of housing is way too high. Most of us are stressed out by inflation, COVID and national politics.
Still, even if it's not Santa Barbara, we are lucky to live in this little sliver of paradise. We have such a diverse community ethnically and economically, and we are all finding ways to pitch in together and treat each other with dignity and respect. Many of us work or volunteer at the high school, Coastside Hope, ALAS, soccer fields or other places to make our community stronger, every day. We don't always agree and it's not always easy, but I'm so grateful to live in a community like this and to live with all of you.
And to Bob Nisbet, I
wish you well and publicly thank you for your service. It's been an honor to work with you and your staff for the last four years. You have indeed made our community stronger, healthier and more resilient.
Rick Hernandez is a technology executive and the vice chair of the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission.
