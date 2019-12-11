The Nov. 27 Half Moon Bay Review article by Libby Leyden, headlined “Coastside lacks services to treat opioid crisis,” brings up some very important points about how this national crisis is hitting close to home. We are right to be concerned as a community since the lack of resources available for cessation of opioid use, particularly, is more noticeable in isolated communities.
I understand that in certain circumstances, having medical doctors with the ability to prescribe medicated, assisted treatment for opioid abuse will be critical, and that having paramedics with Narcan for emergency situations will be helpful, but those are not sustainable solutions to combat the increasing misuse of opioids being reported locally and nationally.
If a patient who is given a prescription for opioids to manage pain then has to take another prescription to stop taking the first, when was the actual cause of their pain addressed? The entire structure is about treating the patient’s symptoms and not treating the cause of their pain.
The fact that San Mateo County has joined a lawsuit against opioid drug makers shows that we agree that too many opioids are prescribed in the first place. We need alternatives to pain management, especially for chronic pain syndromes, besides those being pushed by pharmaceutical companies. As a doctor of chiropractic, I clearly vouch for a more natural approach.
With chiropractic treatment for pain management, no medication or prescriptions are necessary to help people overcome pain syndromes. Chiropractic can also prevent repetitive stress injuries that can lead to pain by improving movement and function, as well as increasing patients’ overall sense of health and well-being.
There is new research that chiropractic treatment is directly beneficial for treating addiction. Regular chiropractic adjustments alter spinal cord tension and therefore alter the ability of neural tissue to interact with neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin. The other benefit to chiropractic in treating chronic pain and addiction is that you generally see the doctor regularly over a certain number of months so the patient has more guidance, as opposed to being seen once, given a prescription and then maybe having a couple of follow-ups.
The article brought up the challenge of supporting patients with financial hardship. Chiropractic care is much more affordable than the medical model. The cost of weekly chiropractic visits for four months is around $1,000 and for an entire year around $3,000 total per person. I believe that if our county or city supported or subsidized this type of care, we could help people from having chronic struggles with their pain and its management by addressing the causes of their pain, both emotionally and physically. I have been volunteering with RotaCare Coastside, making myself available to provide chiropractic care for free in our community, and I am certain that we could build up these programs with community support and organization.
I agree that our community can do more to support people with pain, and with opioid abuse, but I mostly believe that we have the resources. We are just putting our focus on fixing the problems that the opioids themselves have caused rather than focusing on fixing the issues that caused the opioids to be prescribed in the first place. Until we begin to look for sustainable and curative solutions, rather than perpetual prescriptions, we will continue to have a growing epidemic.
Evelyn Moseley D.C. is a chiropractor living in El Granada. She can be reached at drevelynmoseleydc@gmail.com.
