“Have you dipped your toe in the water yet, Douglas?”
It was Mom’s frequent question, said with grace, humor and not a little encouragement to be sure her youngest son was enjoying this life.
She was sure to dip her own toe in any nearby body of water, the bigger the better. A twinkle in her eye each time she did and each time she reported back. The wife of a U.S. Foreign Service officer, Mom dipped a toe in Massachusetts, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia, Finland, India, San Diego, and too many places in between to count.
She and my Dad retired to Tucson, Ariz., and then to Las Vegas near my brother and his family. By the time she made her last visit to me and my family in San Mateo, she wanted to go see the ocean again. So we drove to Francis State Beach in Half Moon Bay, where she made her way across the sand, balancing precariously with her cane. Then, there she was with a smile on her face and a toe in the Pacific Ocean again.
Eight years later, my wife and I moved to Half Moon Bay ourselves and now live about a half-mile from Francis Beach. Phone calls with Mom inevitably included her standard question for me. And I always had a flimsy reason for not doing it yet.
Mom died last night.
At 97, Edwina “Teddy” Howatt was lucky to have had a great life and I know she made the most of the enjoyable times.
Since moving here, I pass by Francis State Beach whenever I go see the sunset or take a walk on the coastal trail. The beach reminds me every time of my Mom and her ability to find the quiet joys.
Maybe now I should go down to the water’s edge for once. Maybe tomorrow.
Douglas Howatt is a writer living in Half Moon Bay. We at the Review extend our sympathies.
