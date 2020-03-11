Words matter.
Inaccurate statements, which spread misinformation and disinformation as to the integrity of elections, undermine voter confidence and do a great disservice. Journalists must be very careful with the words they choose, and base their conclusions solely on the facts.
In the editorial by Clay Lambert dated Feb. 19, inaccurate assumptions were made which served to cast doubt on the integrity of our department and elections in San Mateo County.
The incident referenced in the editorial occurred when our printing and mailing vendor did not follow our specific mailing instructions identifying which of our 10,920 different ballot images would be mailed to each of our 416,000 registered voters.
The vendor apologized for this incident in writing, acknowledging that our instructions were completely accurate, and that one of his employees failed to follow those instructions. The result was that 2,046 voters received ballots with one incorrect measure.
Contrary to the assertions in the editorial, elections staff proofed each of the different ballot images, all 10,920 of them, and everything was accurate. It was after the final proofing that the vendor’s employee misapplied the instructions.
Lambert states that he “knows a thing or two about printing mistakes and miscommunications with printing vendors.” That may be true as they relate to printing a newspaper. But these comments demonstrate a lack of understanding of the complexities of printing and mailing an official ballot. It is not “so darn simple” as he claims. It is a massive undertaking to ensure that each of our 416,000 registered voters receives the correct ballot image out of 10,920 different images.
We never blamed the vendor, as Lambert asserts. The Review staff reporter asked the question as to how the incident happened, and we answered that question. By doing so, we are not blaming anyone, rather we are simply stating the facts and being transparent.
As Chief Elections Officer, I ultimately assume the responsibility for the work product of my staff and vendors. The true test of an efficient operation is not whether incidents occur, but how they are managed. I am proud of the fact that we responded immediately to the incident and no voter was disenfranchised.
Our office was fully transparent in reporting the incident to the public. Every affected voter, school district board president and superintendent were immediately contacted, and replacement ballots were mailed out within 48 hours of the incident being reported. The issue was quickly addressed and did not affect anyone’s ability to cast their ballot.
San Mateo County is a recognized leader in elections throughout the state and the nation. San Mateo County voters can rest assured that the voting systems and elections are safe and secure, and that every vote is accurately counted.
Mark Church is the chief elections officer and assessor county clerk recorder for San Mateo County.
