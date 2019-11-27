I first felt the meaning of Thanksgiving deeply only eight years ago. My work with our homeless neighbors in Half Moon Bay led me to a great relationship with Potrero Nuevo Farm. We had been picking up leftover produce one day a week to share with low-income families, now they were inviting us to bring a group to work the land regularly and share several times the amount of food.
After the time change that first Autumn, I felt the shift in the angle of the sun and the cooling of the air. I had been outside at the farm all season, and a certain sadness came over me as I knew this wonderful new time in my life was about to end for the winter. I had learned a lot about farming that first year, and I was working side by side with lots of people I had hardly known several months earlier; we had become coworkers and friends.
I thought how I wished there were a ritual for this, one that centered on gratitude for the past year, for the harvest, and for the friendships. Then, I laughed out loud at myself, for this was Thanksgiving!
That feeling overcomes me each year now, and this year more so than ever. I sat down last week to tally the data we put together to see how our work is impacting folks. Usually, I can think of a few that are current; but this year there are many people trying so hard to take steps in their lives toward self-improvement, be it in health, housing, employment, and more that I just have to share:
* T. finally went into a residential treatment program for his alcoholism, and he is following through with a residential rehabilitation program.
* C. continues his journey of sobriety and was hired as a truck driver.
* O. went back to community college to study a trade she wants to pursue.
* M. found two jobs — as a caregiver and at Hassett Hardware.
* B. received a voucher through the Veterans Administration and found housing in Redwood City.
* F. and D. have gotten sober thanks to the new medication that removes a person’s cravings for alcohol, with the help of the county’s mobile street medical team. It has been miraculous to watch! One of them has a housing voucher through LifeMoves and will hopefully be housed soon.
* M. and Y. received a voucher with the help of LifeMoves and moved back to their hometown in Central California.
* K. got sober and was hired at a local store.
* M. bought a used vehicle, and improved her living situation.
* E. used his money to purchase a waterproof tent and other supplies for winter.
* J. is sober after an encounter with law enforcement and comes to work regularly.
* G. got housing in the area.
* J. found a full-time job.
* K. found a room to rent in exchange for work.
As many of you know, Abundant Grace has recently begun a capital campaign to raise $1.125 million, and we need the last $366,000 to complete the purchase of the former Senior Coastsiders’ Thrift Store and create a Workforce Development Center. We are in conversation with LifeMoves and Coastside Hope about using office space there to meet with clients since they do such great work. We hope to see even more positive outcomes for people as employment, case management, and basic services and supports are provided.
Please join us in our gratitude this holiday season; we are so thankful for the harvest and for our vision to transform lives through meaningful employment.
Eric DeBode is the executive director of Abundant Grace Coastside Worker. To donate or learn more, go to abundantgracecw.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.