“We are grieving as a community.”
Do you remember what you were doing on Jan. 23?
I was Zooming, lecturing about art and the civil rights to my elder students.
My phone started vibrating, and the news about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting came swiftly. As an Asian American woman, people were especially concerned for my safety.
Details about the tragedy emerged. I felt helpless and lonely. I thought about my community arts training and remembered that art can be helpful in times of trauma.
“We are with you; you are not alone.”
Coastside artists Jennifer Clark, Susan Friedman, Janet Jarvis and I came together to come up with a way to creatively support Half Moon Bay. The process had to be easy, accessible, and the art materials available. That is how the Healing Flags Community Art Project was born.
We strung a rope to hang the flags in Mac Dutra Plaza where people left offerings of flowers, candles and signs. We invited mourners to express themselves by making their own flags. Some drew; many wrote in English, Spanish, Chinese and other languages. Elders, children, men and women sat together in the park and created, in community, to support each other. Volunteers Leslie Hunt and Vicki Cormack assisted us.
“Love, peace, hope. Stand for Rights.”
In a few days we received over 60 flags. Many people thanked us for providing this platform to express themselves. The beautiful flags danced in the wind, as if their movement carried messages to those in need.
As rainstorms came, we moved the Healing Flags Community Art Project to the Half Moon Bay Library. The flags have since expanded to become much more. Clifford Hunt created a poem inspired by them and read it at Café Society. The result of his work can be found in three languages on the back page of today’s newspaper.
We are planning a hanging textile art piece using the flags as a lasting tribute to the victims. I envision all kinds of people sewing, making another space for healing and expression.
“Together strong. HMB strong.”
Na Omi Judy Shintani is a Coastside artist and educator.
