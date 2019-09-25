There is a lot of excitement among locals who are celebrating the opening of the Loma Mar Store on several social media outlets and by word-of-mouth. For the South Coast, every business is important.
We recently lost the auto service and towing shop operated for more than 40 years by Frank and George Sarabia, and we have not gotten back our beloved Pescadero Country Store since it burned down in 2016. Therefore, having a new business in the area is a reason for celebration.
The store has been under renovations since 2014 when it was bought by Jeff and Kate Haas, owners of Echo Valley Farm, also in Loma Mar. They took their time making it a beautiful space while keeping it as an ongoing landmark for the small town six miles east of Pescadero. This small town is in the woods of the Santa Cruz Mountains yet in the unincorporated area of San Mateo County. It has some interesting history, including the fact that it was first named Harrison, Calif. When the town name changed to Loma Mar is not clear.
This new business for our small rural community means more jobs, a new destination for the locally grown produce and meats, new options for healthy eating, and much needed spaces for us to interact with one another. Maybe it will even help alleviate the parking congestion in the downtown area over the weekends.
The Haases are more than business owners. They have been active members of the community since they got here. And the community seems ready to support them in this new endeavor. Comments of congratulations and best wishes from La Honda to Half Moon Bay started bursting on Aug. 9 as they finally flipped the “Closed” sign to “Open.”
Locals began to post pictures in no time, describing the delicious food in their own words. There is even a haiku poem floating around.
The opening of the store is also bringing back memories, as some folks remember spending time at the original store during their childhood. It is now time for a new generation of children and adults to build their memories at this new community place. We all want to savor the food with friends and family, under the shade of the redwoods, in the company of the store’s new owners and its staff.
Rita Mancera contributes columns to the Review. She and her family live in Pescadero.
"Loma Mar Store opens to area that needs business as place of community". The last thing a business needs is customers who go so they can socialize with others. What businesses need is customers who spend MONEY --_lots of money!
