It occurred to me after reading the opinion pieces here last week by Jim Larimer and David Eblovi that a possible scientific solution to the persistent housing crisis might be at hand. I should point out, however, that the housing crisis has several root causes among which are the cost of new housing, excess population and inefficient use of existing housing stock. Here I will focus on the latter point.
At the core of the inefficient use of existing housing stock is the selfish and irresponsible assumption that one can occupy as much housing space as one wants and can afford. Obviously, this is a blatant misuse of freedom that excludes others from proper housing who then may be relegated to sub-optimal living conditions. It is clear from observations around the community that there are many large homes each occupied by very few people, sometimes only one or two. These homes could easily accommodate more people and thus reduce the amount of costly new housing construction. The question then arises as to how the problem of housing inefficiency can be solved.
The first step is to identify appropriate experts in the field of housing inefficiency most likely to be found as newly minted assistant professors. By supplying sufficient grant money, they can collect and analyze data from around the world with regard to how much space an individual needs to be comfortably housed. The use of statistical models such as those which predict the future price of precious metals or which undergird the climate models will certainly provide incontrovertible scientific conclusions that can be used by policy makers to create housing occupancy guidelines. Perhaps evidence could be found pointing to how many annual deaths can be attributed to the deliberate misuse of freedom that causes housing inefficiency.
For the sake of discussion, let’s assume that access to 300 square feet of total living space is scientifically determined to be sufficient for a single individual. Thus, a 3,000-square-foot house, which is relatively common in our area, could accommodate 10 people. The 300 square feet would include private space as well as that deriving from access to communal kitchen and bathroom space. The bottom line here is that everyone would be assigned the same amount of space without exception.
Clearly, experts would have to derive formulas that would take into account space for families. Other formulas could be developed to take into consideration past societal wrongs committed against certain groups and how this could affect space allotments. Housing equity would be achieved. The irresponsible and selfish exercise of freedom would be curtailed. It is even quite possible that positive environmental and climate benefits could be realized.
Of course, the big challenge would be convincing those occupying more than their scientifically allotted space to change their ways and follow the rules. One approach would be to offer gift cards, lottery tickets or outright cash incentives in order to increase occupancy in underutilized homes. More could be done to provide intensive education both in the community and in the schools regarding social responsibility and the selfish misuse of freedom. Those who adopt the new standards would be rewarded with special cards that would allow access to various places and events. People living in more than their scientifically allotted space could be excluded from community activities and venues. The potential use of mandates should not be overlooked. Obviously, panels of experts will have to be convened to study, discuss and provide scientifically sound recommendations for the incentivization problem.
I realize that what I have proposed here is a bit outside the mainstream but is consistent with much current thought and discussion regarding various societal issues. Obviously, everyone must contribute their fair share to solve these problems. I believe that what I have proposed is a step in the right direction regarding housing equity.
Eugene D. Thorsett lives in Half Moon Bay.
Long form satire. Excellent work. It reads beautifully.
Perhaps I am misunderstanding the author’s point or intent, but what I understand the author to mean already exists.
We see it around the world - in places like North Korea, Russia, China and so many more.
It appears the author either doesn’t get the meaning of capitalism, or just plain doesn’t like it.
