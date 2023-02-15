The startling disruptions caused by last month’s blocked highways were a dramatic reminder of the vulnerability Coastsiders face of being trapped in our communities. But this is not news. Even when it’s wide open, Highway 92 has always been a frustrating bottleneck, for a simple reason: There are too many cars traveling a two-lane road.
Which makes this a great time to seriously consider a proposal that would enable both visitors and commuters to travel cheaply and easily to and from the Coastside without increasing traffic.
Enter the Coastside Skyway: an aerial cable car running between Crystal Springs and Half Moon Bay roughly along Highway 92, and later extending farther. Gondola systems are increasingly popular worldwide because of their low construction costs, green footprint, traffic congestion reduction, reliability in emergencies, and irresistable “wow” factor.
After Peter von Bleichert, College of San Mateo business professor and project advocate, published an editorial last year in the San Mateo Daily Journal, Mayor Debbie Ruddock invited him to speak at a City Council meeting. (Watch his presentation here on coastsidebuzz.com.) Since then, interest in the project has really gotten off the ground.
Imagine a skyway terminus near the intersection of Highway 92 and Interstate 280, integrated into the SamTrans bus system and offering parking for users, like a BART station. Riders would leave their cars there, glide over the Crystal Springs Reservoir, and emerge over the Skyline crest to a breathtaking view of the coast and ocean as they cruise silently down into Half Moon Bay.
Imagine sleek Wi-Fi-equipped gondolas carrying 30 or 35 passengers each, glassed in and climate controlled, offering cargo space for coolers and wagons and external racks for bikes and surfboards.
Imagine the benefits:
▸ Land acquisition, permitting and construction costs would be far below those of any possible alternative, such as widening Highway 92 or light rail.
▸ A zero-emission skyway could qualify for federal and state green infrastructure grants, and remove thousands of gas-engine autos per month from our highways.
▸ The breathtaking ride itself would draw visitors from far beyond the Bay Area.
▸ Easy tourist access would increase business and tax revenues, without more cars.
▸ Fewer tourist cars would reduce street traffic and parking in neighborhoods and beach lots.
▸ Mass transit over the hill would provide a realistic option of living here car-free.
▸ The skyway would offer a robust evacuation highway during tsunami, wildfire, or earthquake emergencies.
Systems like this are not a new idea, and the technology is well tested all over the world. Last month’s collapses under Highway 92 were surprisingly quickly repaired, but obviously a similar event could again close that road — or Highway 1 — at almost any time.
Maybe it's time to start imagining how much better it would be to gaze down at sinkholes and mudslides from a swift, cozy gondola than to curse them from your car in bumper-to-bumper traffic jams up and down the hill.
If you like the idea and want more information, get in touch with some of the locals behind this project at CoastSky@gmail.com.
Matt F. Oja is a resident of Half Moon Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.