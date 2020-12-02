Dear Editor:
I am writing today in strong support of the proposed purchase of two hotels on the Coastside for transitional homeless housing.
As a longtime resident of first, Pescadero, and now Half Moon Bay, I have seen the need for transitional housing for more than 20 years. As former executive director of Puente, I know we routinely needed to send families with children “over the hill” when they lost their housing due to floods, fires and changes in ownership of the area’s farms and ranches. We watched women and children stay with abusive partners because no shelter was available for them on the Coastside and they could not leave the Coastside because of jobs or children in school.
During homeless counts, we watched the number of homeless people grow year after year — hard-working people living in their cars or couch surfing when rents grew beyond reach. During my time in Half Moon Bay, I’ve seen homeless people sleeping under the bridge, behind Safeway, and in the fields adjacent to my Casa del Mar neighborhood. I’ve seen them gathering at Abundant Grace and ALAS and Puente Table of Plenty and Coastside Hope for food, meals and services.
These are my neighbors. These are your neighbors. These are not strangers. They are veterans, survivors of abuse, the recent and long-term employed. And, yes, they too are at risk for COVID-19 as the number of cases in our county continues to rise. Many of them already seek support and services from our under-resourced local nonprofits.
It is my hope that not only is CARES money used to purchase the hotels but also that the county commits to a long-term funding strategy for our local nonprofits that are also struggling, not only from additional burdens posed by COVID-19, but also in the long term.
It is critical that the county and the city bring together our Coastside service providers from the South Coast, Half Moon Bay and towns north to Pacifica to discuss the constellation of services that will be needed to support our neighbors in transitional housing. They are the experts and are key to a long-term successful resolution of our transitional housing woes.
I truly appreciate your support of this project. I know that there are always naysayers — many with valid concerns, others afraid of the unknown. But in this season especially, we look to you to support all of our neighbors, homeless and housed. All of us seek the beauty that this region has to offer and the close sense of community found here. Our homeless neighbors deserve no less than I do.
Kerry Lobel
Half Moon Bay
Editor’s note: Lobel sent her letter to Half Moon Bay City Council members and staff as well as San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley.
