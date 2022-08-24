Government is expected to plan ahead. Our county version does sometimes, and seems to look long, as in the Coastside traffic plan that has been approved but will take 17 years to implement.
As we know, here in California, at least some, if not a lot, of that is the “permitting process” that invariably involves all sorts of studies, mitigation measures, approvals from distant agencies that never really look but just process paperwork, etc. It all costs a lot of money and takes a long time.
Now, the sewer main from El Granada to the sewer plant is being replaced after all these years (and arguments and lawsuits and environmental studies and reports and easements and contracts and whatever). There is a construction project underway on the very same alignment along which the county plans to “eventually” build a bike/pedestrian path that will extend the Naomi Patridge Trail to El Granada and onward.
So here is an idea. Why not build the bike path on the same alignment, right now, this year? Done deal. Cap the sewer project with the bike path.
Of course, I think there is no way any of “our” in-place bureaucracy can make this happen. Instead, we taxpayers will watch the contractor finish the job, put it all back “as it was,” so to speak. Later, the county will rehire all the consultants to figure out the alignment, environmental studies, permits, Coastal Commission and anything else anybody can throw into the soup; it will take years and cost more, once the effort finally begins, which apparently it has not.
To put it in another way, the difficult or expensive questions about an east side of Highway 1 bike path are the same questions that have already been asked about the pipeline. They have been answered. Same questions, same answers, already in hand. It’s time to proceed. Put down a ribbon of asphalt as the sewer project is closed. It’s that simple and we’d have the path now, not in some imagined future.
Can our county government see this? Yeah, I know. Different agencies, different departments, different budgets, different priorities, blah, blah, blah. It’s the same taxpayers though. I’m just sayin’.
Chad Hooker lives in Half Moon Bay.
