I’ve always thought of a boring public meeting as a sign of functioning government. Yes, occasionally a controversy comes along to spice things up, but that’s an exception, not the rule. Elected officials should project thoughtful competency, and that good decisions are being made with minimal drama. Ideally, watching a dull local meeting should work as a lullaby for late night insomnia.
Unfortunately, that is not the case with our San Mateo County Harbor District. The last 17 minutes of the April 15 meeting is a primer on the subject of dysfunctional governance. If you wish to see it for yourself, the longer unedited version may be viewed on YouTube. I caution you that it is not suitable for children to watch.
Forget the details of how badly this went, or where the fault falls for this feculent farrago. The Harbor District has a three-decade history of troublesome dynamics on its board; the responsibility for that may be distributed broadly. We should be more concerned now about what happens next with the governance of our harbor at Pillar Point.
County Supervisor Don Horsley understands that the Harbor District as it is now is problematic. At his urging, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to have the Harbor District reviewed by the Local Agency Formation Commission. LAFCo’s review will undoubtedly recommend that the district dissolve; it has pushed that option in years past. Horsley has suggested that the district’s responsibilities could then be absorbed into the county’s bureaucracy, with ultimate authority and decision-making resting in Redwood City.
Pillar Point Harbor is critical to the Coastside’s commerce, tourism and identity. It is a working harbor, with local people and businesses depending on it for their livelihoods. As with our farms and open spaces, the best ideas and decisions often come from the folks who live with a resource every day. Does it make sense to govern our harbor from a county seat that’s 25 miles away?
There is a better solution.
Let’s retain local control by managing our harbor through the city of Half Moon Bay. The city already borders the harbor, with functions and responsibilities that overlap the district. The city has managed its own coastal resources for years, and has an exceptionally capable staff in place. The city can provide experienced planning, engineering, environmental, recreational, public works, legal, and fiscal support to this vital part of our Coastside. It’s a great fit that leverages the local talent we already have here.
This would mean splitting the district in two by dividing the management of Pillar Point harbor from the county’s other harbor in South San Francisco. I believe that makes a lot of sense. As we face the ocean and they face the bay, the focus of both facilities is often different. And, whenever a specific initiative is of common interest, both harbors could continue to collaborate.
On the governance side, the path is straightforward. With LAFCo we would form a new Harbor District encompassing the entire Coastside within its boundary. Then the City Council would form a Harbor Commission similar to its Planning and Park and Recreation commissions. Newly appointed commissioners would be drawn from the greater Coastside, not only from within the city limits.
A locally appointed Harbor Commission offers the advantage of a smooth transition, while breaking from the disruptive dynamics of the past. We could attract smart, knowledgeable candidates with a commitment to Pillar Point and its mission. These Coastsiders would be making the decisions affecting our harbor and its future, with city and harbor staff support, and local oversight in place.
Under a better governance model, that bizarre behavior we’ve seen on YouTube would vanish ... and our Harbor District will once again return to hosting effective and boring public meetings. That would be music to the Coastside’s ears.
Roy Salume serves as a director of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Half Moon Bay Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
The Coastside Harbor is a regional resource. The Harbor serves people in Half Moon Bay, Miramar, El Granada, Princeton by the Sea, Moss Beach, and Montara. Individuals who make a living through activities at the Harbor live in these communities as well as other parts of San Mateo County. Adding yet another function to the divide and resulting dysfunction within our community of many small governing districts is not a good solution. We already have too many “local” government entities in conflict with each other. Giving more responsibilities to one of these will just add to the gridlock within our small community.
We should ask ourselves why do we have so many unsolved problems in this community?
We lack parks, but we recently added a responsibility for parks to the Granada Sanitary District which is now called the Granada Community Services District. Where are the new basketball courts, picnic tables and fire pits, park toilets and beach parking lots, or changing houses for surfers and swimmers? Just like the new middle school we passed a bond to build when my daughters were just starting school, both now have graduated from university, these will never be built.
Instead of new parks, now the Montara Water and Sewer District is angling to become a parks district too. The soccer and baseball fields these new districts promise are not likely to be built before the end of this century if we keep adding park districts instead of adding parks.
This process of duplication and division within government is wasteful. It duplicates overhead costs for managers and staff. Even worse, it fosters internecine battles between the government agencies with overlapping responsibilities and territories all within our Coastside Community.
Look at our water and sewer system as an example of what is so terribly wrong with our government. In the past 18 months the sewer authority joint powers, HMB, GCSD, MWSD, and SAM, were fined a half million-dollar penalty when a sewer main released hundreds of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into the ocean at Surfers Beach. They had been told a decade earlier by their engineering firm, SRT, that this main needed replacement, yet did nothing. They also settled a lawsuit with the Ecological Rights Foundation which cost over $100,000 including contributions to two regional environmental nonprofits. In the agreement they promise to spend an estimated $40,000,000 making neglected maintenance repairs that have accumulated over decades of their mismanagement. And all of this by 2023 or they will be back in court. They are still locked in an unsettled court battle with each other over how to pay for all of this!
And that is not all. For the last 20 years there have been in discussions about implementing recycled water here. We are stuck at decisions over how to do it or who will do it.
Anyone who has paid attention to the issues of water in California, and in every state west of the Mississippi, understands that a essential and critical part of life on Earth depends upon our threatened water supply. Of the total amount of water on Earth, only 3% of it is fresh water and most of that has been frozen for centuries. We are running out of fresh water and recycling is not a gilding of the lily of our water system, it will become a dire necessity in the near future. A sensible solution depends on consolidation of government functions, not more government or more lopsided government responsibilities.
Everyone who commutes to work over the hill experiences daily problems with our inadequate roads. Years ago, one of the few Community minded members of the Half Moon Bay City Council told me privately that they did not worry about commuters living north of HWY 92 because the majority of HMB voters lived south of HWY 92. Gads, that came from someone who I know loves this community and wants to solve its problems!!
Sorry Roy, I completely disagree with your plan. Just like the Compromise of 1877 that elected Rutherford B. Hayes President, your solution would be like the Republican Party of that era handing the South the final victory in the Civil War. It would just create a Century more of our own local form of Jim Crow politics over infrastructure instead of skin color.
Roy Salume has raised and important issue. Let’s put your considerable energy behind that will fix this problem and other problems too. What will make our Coastside Community better is a consolidation of government function for the entire Coastside.
Roy. Even though the Harbor District is subsidizing Oyster Point, South San Francisco owns it. Now you might ask why a tiny little agency subsidizes a failed project owned by a much larger agency. And that would be a good question.
But I’ll give you a really good reason why the district has to go.
A couple of years ago the developer at Oyster Point decided not to honor the deal it had with the district. The then SMCHD manager tried to hold them account. Kiraly and her boys on the board decided to let the developers renege on the deal.
The result? Millions in liability are now on taxpayers. The fuel dock closed. The fuel tanks drained and condemned.
The multi billion dollar company then sold out to another multi billion dollar company. Tax payers are on the hook because Kiraly and her boys chose to allow the developers go back on their word. I'll email you all you need to see that the Harbor District should be dissolved.
As for your contention that any of the city councils over the last two decades could have done better, HA!
Lafco has already recommended that the Harbor District be abolished. Supervisor Horsely’s suggestion that they reevaluate it one more time is unlikely to come to a different conclusion. Horsely in effect is kicking the problem down the road instead of fixing it.
The Harbor District is supposed to be oversight for two San Mateo County facilities: Oyster Point Marina and Park on the Bay side and Pillar Point Harbor here on the Coastside. Roy Salume is perhaps suggesting dividing one district into two new districts. Will that make matters better or worse?
The “feculent farrago” at the Harbor District was generated by a Board member from here on the Coastside. Would adding four more Coastside Board members to a new and smaller Coastside Harbor District add four more disruptive voices or eliminate just one?
Our Coastside Community from Montara to the southern boundary of Half Moon Bay has a population of somewhere between 25,000 and 27,000. Adding one more elected board of directors to our already over-governed list of Boards and elected officials would mean finding at least four more members of the public to serve on a continuing basis. Raising the total number of elected seats here from 35 to 40.
We already have the highest density of local representatives in government of any area in the County, perhaps even in the entire State. Despite locally controlled government, the list of unsolved problems here continues to grow: We have inadequately funded public schools, inadequate road infrastructure, a failure prone and polluting sewer system managed by a local confederation of governments that does not work, inadequate housing and city legislated housing policies that end up in court losing millions of dollars of community funds required to pay off developers for taken properties, hardly any active parks beyond the few community athletic facilities provided by the school district, which, by the way, is first on this list of failing local government.
Adding seats to our clearly under-performing overly representative local government will not make things better. It is more likely to add to the gridlock of decision making resulting from too many elected cooks in the kitchen arguing over how to make the soup.
Lafco and Grand Jury Reports have already said we should consolidate our government to make it work. So yes to getting rid of the Harbor District. The Harbor serves the region and not just the Coastside, the County should management it.
Agreed. The SAM Board meetings can make one want to fake their own death but that doesn't mean anything regarding good oversight.
John and Jim, I’m delighted that you read our newspaper and took the time to share your thoughts.
John, thanks for highlighting a couple of key points ...
SSF owns its harbor, but we don’t own ours. In my view, the Oyster Point Marina outcomes that you refer to were partially due to an expansion of the harbor initiatives beyond its charter, and to a historical lack of effective oversight. The last Grand Jury report on the district alludes to some of this history as background to its primary recommendation of district dissolution.
It’s always tempting to focus on clashing personalities as the cause of dysfunction. I grant that it contributes, but I think the root causes are more often structural in nature. In this case, poor oversight is one reason that the harbor district has gotten into trouble.
And Jim ... I have not suggested anywhere that we add yet another locally elected district on the Coastside.
On the contrary, the better option I outlined was ownership by the city of Half Moon Bay, and the Council appointing a harbor commission to oversee it. That would work much like the appointed Planning commission we have today. Other cities that own their own harbors do this.
There are a few advantages to this approach -
1) Eliminating the current overlap of responsibilities between the harbor and the city, saving taxpayer money and increasing efficiency
2) The harbor gains the advantage of knowledgeable and experienced city staff in a variety department, reducing the need for outside consultants/services.
3) Eliminating charter/mission drift, where harbor officials take on initiatives and projects that may go beyond the governance of the harbor
4) Bringing the harbor into the city’s general plan and Local Coastal Plan
5) Retaining a local body where the businesses that operate in our harbor, and the Coastsiders who use it, may have a local forum to discuss their harbor’s policy and operations.
The 2013-2014 Grand Jury report, “What is the Price of Dysfunction?” is well thought out. It specifically mentions successor agencies taking over for the current harbor district after dissolution. The county is one such successor ... and the city of Half Moon Bay would qualify as another with respect to Pillar Point.
I prefer a local successor with local accountability to a distant one. The city would be a much better as a successor because our community has more direct skin in the game. The health and success of our harbor is a vital piece of our local economy. Better to put it in our care than in those of a distant bureaucracy where staff and initiatives come and go, and the promise of long-term engagement is an illusion.
Again, splitting the harbor district makes sense. Pillar Point Harbor faces the ocean; Oyster Point Marina faces the bay. They have different focuses; combining the two into one harbor district has contributed to what we have today. Better that each facility concentrate on its own mission, and dispense with the artificial construct of a combined jurisdiction.
As for the consolidation of government ... that’s exactly what I propose. There will always be a tension between decisions made at the lowest level, and the economies of scale from combined governance in a higher-level structure.
However, by combining the city of Half Moon Bay and the harbor district into one governing body, we get more of both. That includes local control, responsiveness, cost savings, and oversight. Do you honestly believe that county governance of Pillar Point Harbor will give us those things? The county does many things competently, but this harbor should be within the Coastside’s jurisdiction.
-Roy
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.