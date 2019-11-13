The recent article (Review, Oct. 30) about the funding for a new Medical Reserve Corps unit is encouraging, however, the depiction of the prior San Mateo Coastside MRC unit as a group of 30, grass-roots medical people attending to health needs and not disasters showed a total lack of knowledge of the activities of one of the most highly respected, well trained and well equipped of the 950 MRC units in the United States.
Our San Mateo County MRC unit and steering committee was composed of 65 active and dedicated doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who were trained in Community Emergency Response Team, CPR, wilderness and psychological first aid, incident command system procedures, and basic or advanced life support. The suggestion that there was a lack of participation is inaccurate as there were attendance requirements. We also had an additional 20 doctors and nurses on a waiting list as well as another 100 prospective members.
Unfortunately, we were not able to incorporate them into our unit because, unlike 90 percent of the other MRC units across the country, our city and county administrators declined to provide any part-time administrative support to help manage the additional membership.
Contrary to the statements in the Review article, 90 percent of our focus was on disaster preparedness and response and we had quarterly meetings or exercises to prepare for any potential disaster. Locally, we participated in disaster exercises with the Seton Coastside Medical Center and the San Mateo County Medical Center. Along with the Red Cross, the California Air National Guard and fellow MRC units, we participated in a large-scale disaster exercise in Southern California. Together with the California EMS Authority and several other MRC coordinators, we were the primary organizers of a three-day Bay Area disaster exercise at the Oakland
Coliseum.
On a national level, I was invited to Washington, D.C., to help establish the core competency requirements for the federal MRC deployment program. I was also selected to go to Maryland to participate in a five-day, large-scale field exercise and was then sent to the National Center for Disaster Preparedness in Alabama for hazardous material, chemical and biological warfare training. Coastside MRC members and I attended more than 25 conferences, disaster debriefings, seminars and small discussion groups in 10 states. The information obtained in these experiences was then incorporated into our local MRC disaster policies, procedures, and best practices.
To truly fulfill the mission statement of the MRC, community medical support is a key component! Thus, our unit assisted the county in giving H1N1 and yearly seasonal flu shots, managed first aid stations for the Half Moon Bay marathon, ran the annual Silver Dragon disaster exercise on the coast, and, with Dr. Juli Barr’s support, participated in firefighter exercises and assisted in the tsunami warning response.
Thanks to a grant from the county, we were one of the few units in the United States with a mobile, fully equipped medical trailer with supplies to treat over 900 patients.
For eight years, our MRC unit tried in vain to get minimal administrative and financial assistance from the fire department, city or county. The Red Cross, nonprofits, and other organizations such as the MRC simply cannot survive on volunteers alone. It was solely the lack of local government interest and support that caused our MRC unit and 501(c)(3) to close in 2016.
With the latest fires, a new county medical director and some other
factors, the county has finally decided to provide $78,000 for three years of administrative support for a new MRC. Unfortunately, we lost a stellar organization and will now be starting all over with a new unit, but with far fewer services. The MRC is a good organization and hopefully it will be supported by our community.
Michael Klass was coordinator and medical director of the former San
Mateo Coastside Medical Reserve Corps.
