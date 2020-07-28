Coastsiders, please join us for a Back-to-School Town Hall at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 1. Crank up your Zoom machine and join us to work through all this together. We will have a small panel of administrators, educators, students and parents to provide a starting point. Mostly, though, we would like for you to be able to share your thoughts and experiences about what works well, what needs improvement, and how we can help each other through this. Please visit hmbreview.com for the latest information on how to participate.
Quality education in this time of the pandemic is a concern for all of us, whether we are parents juggling work and school and child care; young students relearning how to learn as they try to master their subjects; nontraditional students like myself who face new challenges in learning another language or skill; seniors who would like to help grandkids and community members but fear for their health; small-business owners and workers who face employment challenges on top of the educational challenges; residents with slow internet or no internet … the list goes on and on. There are no experts who can make it all clear and easy, but together we can help each other sort it out and make the most of this difficult time for education.
The format of the meeting will be fairly similar to Commonwealth Club meetings, with a panel discussion moderated by Review Editorial Director Clay Lambert, followed by community participation moderated by our facilitators. Before or during the meeting, please submit your questions, concerns, ideas or reflections via email or Zoom Q&A. Details for submission will be at hmbreview.com before the event.
We hope this event will be accessible to almost everyone, and you will be able to participate in the language most comfortable for you. Please pass this on to any friends or family or neighbors who might be interested in joining.
This is the first event of this kind for the Review. Please help us make this a success and share your thoughts on how to improve the process in the future.
We are helped by some generous volunteers. Cecilia Panaloza and Patti Ramirez from ALAS will be assisting with Spanish-English interpretation. Peihua Ku and Nancy Marsh from Coastside Democrats will be helping with the Zoom mechanics and Q&A. Thanks to Belinda Arriaga from ALAS and Kathy Klein from Coastside Democrats for helping to facilitate this.
I am the chairman of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns and operates the Half Moon Bay Review, magazines, and online news site at hmbreview.com. As a California public benefit corporation, and as Coastside locals, we are committed to fostering local journalism and education on the Coastside.
I hope to “see” you Saturday afternoon!
Rich Klein is CEO of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Review. He is a director for ALAS. Rich’s wife, Kathy, is president of Coastside Democrats.
